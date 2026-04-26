Rs 9.64 crore in 105 days: Chandigarh traffic police’s massive crackdown on violators

Red-light jumping tops the list of violations, followed by speeding, according to data from the Chandigarh traffic police.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readChandigarhApr 26, 2026 04:25 PM IST
Traffic fines ChandigarhData showed that 1,26,139 instances of red-light jumping recorded across the city's 109 traffic-light junctions (File photo).
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Chandigarh’s traffic enforcement has hit high gear this year, with over 2.07 lakh people challaned and a staggering Rs 9.64 crore in fines collected in just the first three and a half months. Over 1 lakh challans are still unpaid. Only 1,00,261 challans have been paid so far.

According to data accessed by The Indian Express from the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), 2,17,214 violations were recorded between January 1 and April 15. The amount collected in penalties during this period stands at Rs 9,64,06,201.

The most frequent violation falls under the “dangerous driving” category, with 1,26,139 instances of red-light jumping recorded across the city’s 109 traffic-light junctions.

These offences were caught through a combination of manual enforcement and the city’s extensive Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). While cameras primarily flag red-light jumping, overspeeding, and zebra crossing violations, traffic police officers on the ground conduct manual checks for other offences.

During the traffic enforcement period, 1,229 vehicles have been impounded by the police.

The next category of violations is speeding, with 32,783 offences recorded. This is followed closely by violations related to zebra crossings, with 31,762 incidents documented.

Throughout this period, 6,793 people have been fined for not wearing helmets while riding, whether as drivers or passengers. Additionally, 2,056 people were penalised for abruptly changing lanes while driving, and 1,920 were caught driving without a valid licence.

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There were 117 offenders cited for using mobile phones while driving. Moreover, 1,169 vehicles were found to have black film on their windows, and 1,753 vehicles had number plates that were either illegible or obstructed. Lastly, 1,145 people were fined for improper parking.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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