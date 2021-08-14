Chandigarh: Traffic police announce slew of road restrictions for Independence Day around Sector 17

The UT traffic police on Friday issued an advisory that stated that vehicular movements around Sector 17 will be restricted on Sunday in view of Independence Day.

The advisory said certain road stretches around Parade Ground, Sector 17 shall remain closed from 6.30am onwards on August 15 till the time the function at the Parade Ground gets over.

The stretches that are likely to be shut include the road from the roundabout of Sector 16/17/22/23 up to Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump, Sector 22-A on Udyog Path, the stretch from Old District Court, Sector 17 up to Shivalik Hotel on the backside of Parade Ground, Sector 17, and the road from Lyon’s Restaurant Light Point near MC Office Sector 17, up to the Parade Ground.

Traffic police informed that no general parking shall be allowed in the parking area in front of shops in the market of Sector 22-A from 6.30am onwards till the function gets over.

Special invitees, having authorised car parking labels, were requested to approach Parade Ground, Sector 17 from the roundabout of sector 16/17/22/23 (Cricket Stadium Chowk) on Udyog Path and park their vehicles in the parking area in front of the market of Sector 22-A.

Buses coming towards ISBT Sector 17 shall be diverted towards ISBT Chowk Sector 17 from Kissan Bhawan Chowk and Piccadilly Chowk, via Himalaya Marg and shall reach ISBT Sector 17 from Small Chowk (near Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump).

Further, in order to de-congest this area at the time of dispersal, traffic shall be diverted away from ISBT Sector 17 Chowk on Udyog Path by rerouting vehicles coming from 17/18 Light Point, Aroma Light Point, Sector 18/19/20/21 Chowk, and Cricket Stadium Chowk for half an hour — from 9.30am to 10am. Further, at the time of dispersal, only buses will be allowed to ply on this stretch.

Temporarily, the grain market established at ISBT Sector 17 shall remain closed on Sunday, the advisory said.

Road users were, therefore, advised to make use of alternative routes during the timings given above. Inconvenience caused to the general public on account of these restrictions was regretted and general public was requested to cooperate with the police, the advisory said.