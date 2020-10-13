Chandigarh: Traffic enforcement system installed, now challan to be sent to violator’s residence

This will help the city in making roads safer and reducing traffic accidents, said Chief Executive Officer of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited K K Yadav. (Representational)

Now watch out if you cross a red light signal or overspeed, you will get a challan at your residence. For, as part of Intelligent Traffic Management System, Chandigarh Smart City Limited has installed traffic enforcement systems at two major locations of the city. Gradually, this system will be installed at 40 locations. The soft launch of the Integrated Command Control Centre took place on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited K K Yadav, also Municipal Commissioner, said that in the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) -Traffic Enforcement Systems, including red light violation detection, over speed violation, automatic number plate recognition, has been installed on two locations of the city.

This will help the city in making roads safer and reducing traffic accidents. In addition to the aforementioned systems, public address system has also been installed to disseminate information to the citizens, he said.

“With this system at these two locations, anyone who violates will get the challan at his home. The number plate will be recognized and challan of the violation will be sent home. These have been installed at the intersection of sector 16/17 towards Jan Marg and another has been installed in Sector 17 towards the market (the route that goes towards RBI).”

Not just this, Adaptive Traffic Control System with a Variable Message signage has also been installed on the traffic junction to adapt to the real-time traffic condition of the junction and provide maximum green time to the vehicles. This has been installed at sector 16/17 intersection.

“The sensors will detect the rush and automatically the signal would be green. While there would be no vehicle, the signal will turn red. This will help in managing the rush,” Commissioner Yadav said.

Yadav said that this Integrated Command Control Centre shall monitor the smart field elements like CCTV Surveillance Cameras via a video wall, wherein more than 20 cameras have been installed for real-time surveillance of traffic junctions and other important buildings of Chandigarh like Municipal Corporation building.

He said that the City Owned Optical Fiber has been laid for the real-time connectivity between the on-field devices and command centre for live monitoring of the system. This system also includes advanced video analytics system and generates automatic event alerts for events like abandoned baggage, illegal parking, crowd detection etc.

He added that the surveillance cameras with analytics has also been installed at the entry and exit of a parking lot in Sector 17 which not only helps in effectively monitoring the operation of the parking lot but also provides vital inputs like colour, make and model of the vehicle entering and exiting the parking area, which can be used to generate alarms for blacklisted vehicles and search vehicles based on the attributes.

“This surveillance system will help in real-time surveillance and will generate alarms for specific incidents,” he specified.

Adviser Manoj Kumar Parida had inaugurated the soft launch of Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for the city set up at Municipal Corporation building, Sector 17,

Officers from Bharat Electronics Ltd Shiva Kumaran KM, Director HR, Ran Vegris, Executive Director (Finance), and Prabha Goyal, General Manager, BEL, Panchkula and other senior officers of MCC were also present on the occasion.

