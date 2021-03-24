Chandigarh: Traffic cops challan people for not wearing mask

A challan slip is issued to the violator on receiving the fine of Rs 1,000. (Representational)

In wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, the UT traffic police started challaning people for not wearing face mask, besides issuing challans for traffic violations, on Tuesday.

Sub Inspector (SI) rank officers of the traffic police were authorized to challan people without face mask and at least 41 challan books were issued to them. Earlier, only the personnel posted at police stations on general duty and PCR vehicles were allowed to issue challan against individuals not wearing mask.

SSP (traffic) Manisha Chaudhary said, “It is for the first time that traffic police are also deputed for challaning people without face mask. We were directed to implement the guidelines strictly. A fine of Rs 1,000 is being imposed for this offense. We were also instructed to strictly implement the traffic rules on Holi.”

A traffic police officer said, “As the administration has restricted social gatherings, events, and cultural functions on Holi, we have started making a strategy for the festival. Hooliganism on the part of motorists will not be tolerated. Since the early morning hours, strict challan drive will be followed against the traffic rules’ violators.”

Chandigarh Police resumed the challan drive against those without face mask four days ago, when the central government raised concerns over the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

A total of 2,279 challans were issued in November last year, 4,597 challans were issued in December 2020, 2,578 challans were issued in January this year, 1,368 people were challaned in February and 732 challans have been issued till March 17. The challan drive for not wearing face mask was introduced in the city in June last year. The highest number of challans were issued in July 2020, as 5,929 people were fined Rs 500 each for not wearing mask.