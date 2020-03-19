Chandigarh traffic cop writes song emphasising greetings like Sat Shri Akal, Ram-Ram to fight coronavirus

ASI Bhupinder Singh ASI Bhupinder Singh

KNOWN FOR his skills of writing lyrics to promote adherence to traffic rules and safety measures in the tune of Bollywood and Pollywood songs, Chandigarh traffic police ASI Bhupinder Singh has captured the times of Covid-19 pandemic by writing lyrics on preventive measures, in the tune of a Punjabi song. His lyrics promote traditional greeting methods- Sat Sri Akal, Ram-Ram – to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

ASI Bhupinder Singh says, “The actual song talks about being cheated on. Keeping the tune intact, I converted the subject from cheating to coronavirus. I emphasis on greeting people by saying Ram-Ram and Sat Sri Akal etc, without shaking hands and hugging each other. In the song, I also stressed on following a vegeterian diet, appealing the audience to avoid eating non-vegetarian dishes. All my earlier songs focused on traffic rules. But coronavirus is a major cause of concern for all of humanity, right now. I am yet to record this song with full music.”

The ASI has circulated his new song titled ‘Jei coronavirus tu bachna hai loogo, dur tau hei sat-sri-akal changi hai, ram-ram, sat-sri-akal changi hai’ (If we want to save ourselves from coronavirus, then we should greet each other from distance by folding hands and saying Sat-Sri-Akal, Ram-Ram). As the Chandigarh traffic police has stopped its campaign to spread awareness about traffic rules through music programmes to avoid public gatherings in light of the novel coronavirus spread, ASI Bhupinder Singh is circulating the song through social networking sites, including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Singh said, “We have stopped performing on traffic rules awareness songs at public places to discourage public gatherings. I am circulating this song through other methods. I have also shared this song on WhatsApp groups of the police department.”

The Chandigarh traffic police ASI has received hundreds of likes on his song on his Facebook page.

Singh, a native of Gurdaspur district, had joined the Chandigarh police in 1987.

He had shot to popularity after his self-written and self-composed song ‘Chandigarh daru peekai gaddi na challani ve, raati nake lagday (don’t indulge in drunken driving in Chandigarh, police nakas everywhere in night)’ found many admirers, including SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand, who had even made the song his official mobile number’s ringtone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd