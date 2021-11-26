Chandigarh: Traffic chokes city as work on Zirakpur underpass takes off

Chaos reigned supreme on the roads of the city as construction work of a vehicular underpass near Zirakpur began on Thursday throwing traffic out of gear and leaving hundreds of commuters to figure out alternate routes to their diversions.

The work on the underpass is expected to continue for the next nine months, officials said, with ample traffic diversions being put in place in the meanwhile. Though the traffic police diverted the medium and heavy vehicles, including the transport buses, commuters travelling in cars and two-wheelers got stuck in the jam on the service lane of Dakshin Marg as they were not allowed to use the main road due to the ongoing construction work.

On the other hand, as the heavy, transport vehicles bound for Zirakpur, Ambala, Delhi was diverted from the side of Chandigarh and Zirakpur towards Panchkula through the transport light point, housing board light point, and Faida barrier (Sector 47/48 light point) leading to Phase-11 in Mohali, these stretches witnessed a heavy clogging of vehicles. Two-wheelers, were allowed to use the service lane from airport light point to Zirakpur, instead of the main road, leading to the eventual choking of the service lane as well. DSP (Traffic), Jaswinder Singh, said, “We came to know about the construction on Wednesday only after a heavy rush was reported from near airport light point. We immediately rushed a team to the spot. We traced the numbers of PWD, and Mohali officers, and a detailed diversion route plan was made in consultation with them. We are advising commuters to maintain patience.”

More than two dozen traffic cops were deputed for managing the traffic flow on the diverted routes on Thursday.

Sources in UT traffic police maintained that a detailed traffic diversion plan was only charted out at the last moment on Wednesday leading to chaos on the road. They claimed that ideally, the diversion route map should be charted out well in advance but the UT traffic police came to know about the construction work merely two days ago and had no time to do so.