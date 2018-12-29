Chandigarh: Traffic advisory issued ahead of New Year celebrations

AHEAD OF New Year celebrations, the UT traffic police on Friday advised people to park their vehicles on the premises of government schools situated near the markets of sectors 8, 19, 20, 22, 23, 15, 18, 29, 30, 32, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 44, 46 and Manimajra from December 29 to 31.

The traffic police advised the people to use car pooling system, prefer to avoid vehicles for nearby markets, not park their vehicles in the green areas and in no-parking zones, and restrain from unnecessary honking of horns. The traffic police also decided not to allow the entry of cab and autorickshaw drivers in the inner loop of Elante Mall in phase-1, Industrial Area, and they will pick and drop the passengers near Verka Milk plant.

Those who wish to use private transport to visit Elante Mall are advised to approach it from either Hyatt Hotel or HDFC Bank side. Others are advised to avoid moving on Purv Marg (between Sector 29 roundabout and TPT light point-26), and Udyog Path (between ISBT, Sector 17, roundabout and ITI light point).

The advisory says people who wish to visit Chandigarh Railway Station are advised to approach it using Madhya Marg only.