Chandigarh: Traders will get temporary permission to set up festive season stalls

Ending the uncertainty for festive season stalls in view of the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s stringent orders on encroachments, the enforcement panel on Thursday said that temporary permission will be given to traders to put up such stalls in markets. The final decision, however, lies with the Chandigarh administration.

“During the meeting, committee members discussed the issue of permissions for putting up stalls in markets during the festival season and resolved that the municipal corporation (MC) should allow them as per past practice,” an official said.

The panel comprised BJP councillors Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Arun Sood, Mahesh Inder Singh, Ravi Kant Sharma, Gurbax Rawat, Ajay Dutta and other MC officials.

Traders of the city had asked the Chandigarh administration and MC to allow them put up stalls in the market till Diwali, which is on October 27. The traders have also given another option this time to avoid parking chaos — valet parking in various markets.

However, following stringent orders of the high court, the officers are in a fix on whether or not to give permission.

Anil Vohra, president of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said, “Markets will be dry and there won’t be any festive spirit if stalls are not allowed. We traders wait for this time of the year when we can earn a little. Otherwise traders have been facing losses. We pay the authorities for it and we have been putting up festive stalls for years.”

While some traders have sought a 20-day permission beginning October 7 till Diwali, others want permission for at least three days each during Karva Chauth and Diwali.

“We are ready to offer valet parking in busy markets of sectors 19, 22, 34 and all other belts which see maximum visitors. As the authorities open community centres, schools and dispensaries for parking and people hesitate to park their vehicles there because they say they need to walk a lot, we can have our own security that can take visitors’ cars to the designated sites for parking,” Vohra said.

There is also uncertainty over allowing sale of fire crackers in markets. The traders body has also sought permission for shopkeepers to set up cracker stalls in front of their shops in their markets.

Last year, the administration had allowed putting up of cracker stalls only at designated sites far away from residential areas citing safety reasons. The administration had said that cracker stalls in markets was not safe as it could lead to mishaps.

“Small shopkeepers do not have sufficient staff to sit at stalls located at far-off sites. We have appealed to allow cracker stalls in front of the shops itself,” Vohra said. A senior officer of the civic body said they will discuss the issue since they cannot allow encroachments.

“Moreover, these shopkeepers set up stalls in parking lots which leads to encroachments and finally chaos,” the officer added.