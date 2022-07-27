scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Chandigarh: Toxins from air can trigger skin disorders during rains, say experts

Rain brings down pollutants and floating toxins from the air and when it comes in contact with the skin, it can trigger or aggravate an array of dermatoses.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 27, 2022 3:25:50 am
The few chronic skin disorders like atopic eczema, acne, psoriasis tend to worsen in this season. (File)

With the monsoon season, fungal infections too are on the rise. City based dermatologists have cautioned about dos and don’ts one must keep in view during monsoons.

Rain brings down pollutants and floating toxins from the air and when it comes in contact with the skin, it can trigger or aggravate an array of dermatoses. Dr Vikas Sharma, MD PGI, Chief Consultant Dermatologist and Dermatolaser Surgeon, National Skin Hospital, Mansa Devi Complex talked about how due to the high humidity in the air during monsoon, there are various infectious bacteria, fungi and viruses which become active and can lead to a wide spectrum of serious skin infections.

The few chronic skin disorders like atopic eczema, acne, psoriasis tend to worsen in this season, he said.

Dr Vikas said that the biggest skin complaints during the monsoon are the fungal infections. “Fungus thrives in humidity. Wet skin folds rubbing against each other get macerated easily, providing easy entry to fungi and yeast. As a result, one develops itchy, circular, reddish, flaky patches on the body, especially in skin folds at the groin (Jock Itch), underarms and around the breast in women,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

There were cases which the doctor said were of the fungal infections affecting the feet.

“People walking over wet floors in this season especially in religious places are the most prone to catch fungal infection of the feet. Toe nails can easily get infected from the adjoining infected skin of the feet. Once infected, it takes one to two years of regular medication for complete healing. All important surgeries can get delayed if you have an associated fungal infection. Staying dry is the best way to avoid them. Always keep an extra set of dry clothes and footwear while travelling and change immediately if you’ve gotten drenched on your way,” he suggested.

As precautions in the rainy seasons, he suggested that once you are seated at your desk, take your shoes and socks off to allow air circulation around your feet for a few minutes at least once a day.

“Wear sandals or floaters as far as possible and use antifungal dusting talc to prevent accumulation of sweat and moisture in skin folds. Those prone to repeated fungal infections can use medicated powders,” he stated.

Dr Vikas added that while the rains bring respite from summer heat, they also pose a lot of challenges to healthy skin.

“The heat-induced rash of summer gives way to humidity-induced problems of rain. However, if you are health-conscious and take a few simple precautions, you can save yourself a lot of misery over bad skin. So it is important to change the skin care regimen with the change in weather,” he said.

PGI Doctor, Dr Priyansh said that monsoons is the time when one has to ensure clean feet once they have been exposed to dirty water.

Infections during rains

According to Dr Vikas, Athlete’s Foot is a combined bacterial and fungal infection that affects people whose feet stay wet for hours, especially after exposure to dirty water. Starting from the toes, the skin turns whitish or greenish, itches terribly and there may even be a foul-smelling discharge or pus.

More from Chandigarh

Viral skin infections in the form of verrucae (warts) also tend to increase in the rainy season and they have to be removed with a laser otherwise can spread rapidly to other parts of the body including the face.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement