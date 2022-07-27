Chandigarh: Toxins from air can trigger skin disorders during rains, say experts

With the monsoon season, fungal infections too are on the rise. City based dermatologists have cautioned about dos and don’ts one must keep in view during monsoons.

Rain brings down pollutants and floating toxins from the air and when it comes in contact with the skin, it can trigger or aggravate an array of dermatoses. Dr Vikas Sharma, MD PGI, Chief Consultant Dermatologist and Dermatolaser Surgeon, National Skin Hospital, Mansa Devi Complex talked about how due to the high humidity in the air during monsoon, there are various infectious bacteria, fungi and viruses which become active and can lead to a wide spectrum of serious skin infections.

The few chronic skin disorders like atopic eczema, acne, psoriasis tend to worsen in this season, he said.

Dr Vikas said that the biggest skin complaints during the monsoon are the fungal infections. “Fungus thrives in humidity. Wet skin folds rubbing against each other get macerated easily, providing easy entry to fungi and yeast. As a result, one develops itchy, circular, reddish, flaky patches on the body, especially in skin folds at the groin (Jock Itch), underarms and around the breast in women,” he added.

There were cases which the doctor said were of the fungal infections affecting the feet.

“People walking over wet floors in this season especially in religious places are the most prone to catch fungal infection of the feet. Toe nails can easily get infected from the adjoining infected skin of the feet. Once infected, it takes one to two years of regular medication for complete healing. All important surgeries can get delayed if you have an associated fungal infection. Staying dry is the best way to avoid them. Always keep an extra set of dry clothes and footwear while travelling and change immediately if you’ve gotten drenched on your way,” he suggested.

As precautions in the rainy seasons, he suggested that once you are seated at your desk, take your shoes and socks off to allow air circulation around your feet for a few minutes at least once a day.

“Wear sandals or floaters as far as possible and use antifungal dusting talc to prevent accumulation of sweat and moisture in skin folds. Those prone to repeated fungal infections can use medicated powders,” he stated.

Dr Vikas added that while the rains bring respite from summer heat, they also pose a lot of challenges to healthy skin.

“The heat-induced rash of summer gives way to humidity-induced problems of rain. However, if you are health-conscious and take a few simple precautions, you can save yourself a lot of misery over bad skin. So it is important to change the skin care regimen with the change in weather,” he said.

PGI Doctor, Dr Priyansh said that monsoons is the time when one has to ensure clean feet once they have been exposed to dirty water.

Infections during rains

According to Dr Vikas, Athlete’s Foot is a combined bacterial and fungal infection that affects people whose feet stay wet for hours, especially after exposure to dirty water. Starting from the toes, the skin turns whitish or greenish, itches terribly and there may even be a foul-smelling discharge or pus.

Viral skin infections in the form of verrucae (warts) also tend to increase in the rainy season and they have to be removed with a laser otherwise can spread rapidly to other parts of the body including the face.