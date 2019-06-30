Chandigarh Tourism department plans to add more e-bicycles to fleet

Written by: Supreet Kaur

The initiative of the UT Tourism Department of renting e-bicycles to people for exploring Chandigarh is being received well by people, especially the tourists. Under the initiative, that began on April 24, e-bicycles could be availed for free till May 31 and from June 1 onward, Rs 50 will be charged for renting the e-bicycles for up to four hours.

“Till now 50 (approx 20 international travelers and 30 national) customers have used the facility. Indeed, as more people are getting attracted to the initiative by each passing day, we will purchase more bicycles soon,” said Hitesh Bhardwaj, Assistant Manager, UT tourism department. The department currently has 26 e-bicycles, in which 12 of them are with gear and 14 are without gear.

The e-bicycles are also available by calling a toll free number 18001802116. The bicycles can be rented by providing an ID proof and a refundable security deposit of Rs 500. For international travelers, their passport will be required as ID proof. A fully charged e-bicycle can be used to ride 150 kms in one go Besides, providing charged e-bicycle, the department will also provide the users with a charger, which can be easily accessed. A torchlight will also be provided to them.

Aman, who has recently returned to the city from Australia, said it was a great experience and he really appreciates the tourism department for it. He added that the managing committee of the initiative is also polite and helpful. Another e-bicycle user, Navdeep said,” It was an amazing experience to use the e-bicycle and this enterprise is a great step by Chandigarh Tourism Department.”

The bicycles, that can be taken on rent from Pierre Jeanneret Museum in Sector 5 and Le Corbusier Center in Sector 19, can be rented between 9am and 5 pm A similar program is also run by the CITCO from the last five years, however, with simple cycles that can be rented at Rs 200, for a full day.