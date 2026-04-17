From fire to urban planning, opposition grows on Chandigarh’s Bed and Breakfast policy

Various stakeholders have raised doubts about the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) policy drafted by the Chandigarh Tourism Department. The department drafted the policy in which any residence with a facility of eight or more rooms can be provided to tourists in the residential area in a bid to bring in affordable stays in Chandigarh.

Sources said that the Estate Office officials, in a meeting held recently, stated that the policy makes no mention of any area earmarked for permission, and it will create not just infrastructural chaos but even make way for building violations. Similarly, the fire officials also said that there would be parking hazards, and it would be difficult in areas with narrow lanes to enter in case of any fire mishap.

“Not just the estate officials but fire and urban planning department officials have also objected, so we have asked them to give it in writing. Then, we had a meeting with the hotels and hospitality association, and they too have objected to it. Everyone who attended the meeting didn’t have any favourable response towards the policy,” a senior officer said.

R K Garg, president of Second Innings Association, said a similar attempt was made a decade ago, which failed.

“This is a repeat attempt. The earlier one failed, and I am sure this will also fail. Moreover, there are enough budget accommodations available in commercial places, so better the administration spends its time on productive proposals,” he said.

Hitesh Puri, chairman, CRAWFED, while speaking to The Indian Express, said several aspects like parking, infrastructure, law and order, have to be seen before this policy is implemented.

“We can’t say we are in total favour also, but we have called for a meeting on Monday,” Puri said.

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Deepinder Singh, a former RJ who resides in an area with several PG accommodations, said that the policy would create a parking chaos.

“There will be scores of cars parked outside the three-storeyed houses. New people will keep coming in and there will be law and order problems, also. Already, clash keeps occurring in southern sectors for parking, and cops are being called often,” he said.

Meanwhile, supporting the policy, Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), said, only houses where owners stay in the same households may be offered this facility.

“Nowadays, staying in homestays is a very popular concept worldwide, operating in over 220 countries across over 150,000 cities and towns, facilitating travel accommodation on almost every continent. If Chandigarh is considering officially launching this concept, it will indeed be a welcome move in promoting tourism by offering authentic, affordable lodging while fostering cultural exchange,” he added.

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Vashisht suggested that the administration needs to first come up with a draft home-stays registration and regulation policy for public suggestions/ feedback before it is implemented.

As per the new draft policy, property owners intending to operate a B&B must register their premises with the prescribed authority. The policy allows owners to let out up to eight or more rooms per homestay unit. Interestingly, it does not mandate the physical presence of the owner or family members on the premises, provided all other conditions are fulfilled.

The registration process includes inspection and evaluation by a classification committee, which assesses facilities, hygiene standards, and services. Only those establishments meeting the prescribed criteria — such as attached bathrooms, proper ventilation, hygiene, safety compliance, and adequate parking — will be granted registration. The certificate issued will remain valid for a period of three years.

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To ensure accountability, the policy lays down strict obligations for owners. These include maintaining a detailed register of guests, informing local authorities and police about occupants on a fortnightly basis, verifying employees, and ensuring cleanliness and safety standards. Owners are also required to clearly display registration certificates, tariffs, and details of services offered.

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At the same time, it says owners are prohibited from operating full-fledged commercial activities such as travel services, transport, cloud kitchens, or dine-in facilities for outsiders. Activities that disturb neighbours or infringe upon their privacy are also barred.

Guests, too, are bound by a set of responsibilities. They must provide accurate identification details, maintain decorum, avoid creating disturbances, and refrain from allowing unauthorised persons to stay overnight. Any damage caused by guests must be compensated.

The policy also establishes a grievance redressal mechanism, enabling guests to file complaints in cases of misrepresentation or failure to provide promised services. Authorities have been empowered to revoke registrations and remove establishments from the official directory in case of violations.

Significantly, the policy grants certain privileges to registered establishments. B&B units will not require separate licensing under existing lodging laws and will continue to be treated as residential units for the purposes of electricity, water tariffs, and property taxation.

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Stringent penalties have been prescribed for non-compliance. Owners providing false information or failing to deliver promised services may face fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000, along with possible cancellation of registration. Offences under the policy have been made cognizable, allowing authorities to take swift action.

The administration has also provided for an appellate mechanism, allowing aggrieved owners to challenge decisions within 30 days.