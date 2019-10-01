Chandigarh tops UTs in NITI Aayog’s education index

CHANDIGARH TOPPED the Union Territories in the School Education Quality Index (SEQI) released by the NITI Aayog here on Monday. However, the city’s performance in certain key indicators went down as compared to the base year. The education index was developed to evaluate the performance of states and Union Territories (UTs) in the school education sector. The index aims to bring an “outcomes focus” to education policy by providing states and UTs with a platform to identify their strengths and weaknesses, and undertake requisite course corrections or policy interventions.

States and UTs are ranked on their overall performance in the reference year 2016-17, as well as on the change in their performance between the reference year and base year (2015-16). The rankings present insights into the status of school education across states/UTs and their relative progress over time. As per the report, overall, the city had the highest performance score of 82.9 per cent.

In the equity outcome, however, the city scored 91.79 against the base year’s performance which was 96.22. Similarly in the infrastructure and facility for outcomes, the city scored 77.02 in the reference year against 88.05 that it scored in the base year. Infrastructure and facility for outcome included parameters like computer-related learning, percentage of schools having book banks/libraries and percentage of schools covered by vocational education.

This meant that the incremental performance went down in three parameters that included infrastructure and facility for outcome which was down by 11.03, criteria of outcome and equity outcome that went down by 2.47 and 4.43 respectively. SEQI aimed to drive policy reforms that will improve the quality of school education. The index sought to institutionalise a focus on enhancing education outcomes by driving improvements in learning levels, access, equity, infrastructure and governance processes.

Developed through a collaborative process including key stakeholders such as MHRD, the World Bank and sector experts, the index consisted of 30 critical indicators that assess the delivery of quality education. To facilitate like-to-like comparisons, states and UTs were grouped as large states, small states and Union Territories. Within each of these groups, the indicator values have been appropriately scaled, normalised and weighted to generate an overall performance score and ranking for each state and UT.

The index, prepared on the basis of 30 indicators, was divided into two broad categories — outcomes that consisted of learning, access, infrastructure & facilities, and equity outcomes; and governance processes aiding outcomes. It provides states and UTs with a platform to identify their strengths and weaknesses and undertake requisite course corrections or policy interventions, Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said at the report launch here.

“In line with the Niti Aayog’s mandate to foster the spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism, the index strives to facilitate the sharing of knowledge and best practices across states and UTs,” Kant said.