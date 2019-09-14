Toggle Menu
In the women’s singles quarter-finals, Garima Singh ended the challenge of Naina Goyat of Panjab University with a 21-14, 21-7 win.

Chandigarh: Top-seed Garima Singh registers twin wins in badminton championship
Ishita during the tournament at sector 38. (Express Photo)

Top seed Garima Singh of Sector 38 Sports Complex, Chandigarh made her way into the women’s singles and girls U-19 semi-finals with wins over her respective opponents in the Chandigarh State Badminton Championship being played at Sector 38 Sports Complex Friday.

In the women’s singles quarter-finals, Singh ended the challenge of Naina Goyat of Panjab University with a 21-14, 21-7 win. Singh won the opening game 21-14 before winning the second and final game 21-7 to sail into the semi-finals. In another match of the same category, Rashi Vashisht of Sector 38 Sports Complex scored a 21-12, 21-13 win over Seema Panchal to seal her spot in the semi-finals. In the third quarter-final encounter, Ishita of Sector 38 Sports Complex carved out a 20-22, 21-14, 21-9 win over Nimanpreet Kaur to book her spot in the semi-final. Ishita lost the opening game 20-22 before making a comeback to win the second game 21-14. The third game saw Ishita play with control. The Chandigarh youngster won the final game 21-9.

In the girls’ U-19 category, Garima Singh scored a 21-7, 21-17 win over Nimrat Kaur Virk to book her spot in the semi-finals. Singh won the opening game 21-7 before claiming the second game 21-17. In another match of the same category, Nimanpreet Kaur scored a 21-14, 21-10 win over Naina Goyat of Panjab University to enter the semi-finals.

In the boys’ U-17 category, Harshit Gupta ended the challenge of Vaibhav Mehta with a 21-11, 21-10 win. Gupta pocketed the opening game 21-11 to take a 1-0 lead in the match before winning the second game 21-10 to enter the semi-final. In the boys’ singles U-13 category, Aryaman Dhull scored a 21-9, 21-14 win over Danish Chopra.

Playing with control, Dhull claimed the opening game 21-9 before winning the second game 21-14 to make his way into the semi-finals. In another quarter-final match of the same category, Rehan Phuetla fought his way hard to carve out a 21-18, 16-21, 21-19 win over Suryansh Raghav to seal his spot in the semi-final. Phutela won the opening game 21-18 before Raghav claimed the second game 21-16 to restore parity in the match. The third game too saw both the players matching each other before Phutela won the game 21-19 to enter the semis. In another quarter-final encounter in the same category, Uday Rana outclassed Dahsmeet Singh with a 21-11, 21-18 win to make his way into the semi-finals.

