Chandigarh: Top-seed Garima Singh registers twin wins in badminton championship

Top seed Garima Singh of Sector 38 Sports Complex, Chandigarh made her way into the women’s singles and girls U-19 semi-finals with wins over her respective opponents in the Chandigarh State Badminton Championship being played at Sector 38 Sports Complex Friday.

In the women’s singles quarter-finals, Singh ended the challenge of Naina Goyat of Panjab University with a 21-14, 21-7 win. Singh won the opening game 21-14 before winning the second and final game 21-7 to sail into the semi-finals. In another match of the same category, Rashi Vashisht of Sector 38 Sports Complex scored a 21-12, 21-13 win over Seema Panchal to seal her spot in the semi-finals. In the third quarter-final encounter, Ishita of Sector 38 Sports Complex carved out a 20-22, 21-14, 21-9 win over Nimanpreet Kaur to book her spot in the semi-final. Ishita lost the opening game 20-22 before making a comeback to win the second game 21-14. The third game saw Ishita play with control. The Chandigarh youngster won the final game 21-9.

In the girls’ U-19 category, Garima Singh scored a 21-7, 21-17 win over Nimrat Kaur Virk to book her spot in the semi-finals. Singh won the opening game 21-7 before claiming the second game 21-17. In another match of the same category, Nimanpreet Kaur scored a 21-14, 21-10 win over Naina Goyat of Panjab University to enter the semi-finals.

In the boys’ U-17 category, Harshit Gupta ended the challenge of Vaibhav Mehta with a 21-11, 21-10 win. Gupta pocketed the opening game 21-11 to take a 1-0 lead in the match before winning the second game 21-10 to enter the semi-final. In the boys’ singles U-13 category, Aryaman Dhull scored a 21-9, 21-14 win over Danish Chopra.

Playing with control, Dhull claimed the opening game 21-9 before winning the second game 21-14 to make his way into the semi-finals. In another quarter-final match of the same category, Rehan Phuetla fought his way hard to carve out a 21-18, 16-21, 21-19 win over Suryansh Raghav to seal his spot in the semi-final. Phutela won the opening game 21-18 before Raghav claimed the second game 21-16 to restore parity in the match. The third game too saw both the players matching each other before Phutela won the game 21-19 to enter the semis. In another quarter-final encounter in the same category, Uday Rana outclassed Dahsmeet Singh with a 21-11, 21-18 win to make his way into the semi-finals.