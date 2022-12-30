Chandigarh: Top 16 places where you can usher in New Year

The stars are all set to descend on the tricity to usher in 2023. The Indian Express takes a quick look at who will perform where to help you ring in the New Year with aplomb.

Take a look.

WHERE: Chandigarh Golf Club

The club is organising a New Year celebration on Saturday, from 8pm. Entry passes will be available at the club office.



ENTRY PASS: Member Couple (Rs 3,500)

Member Single (Rs 2,000)

Dependents (Rs 1,500)

Guest Couple (Rs 10,000)

Guest Single (Rs 6,000).

WHERE: Chandigarh Club, Sector 1, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Club will ring in the new year with live performance by Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi of ‘Dil le gayi kudi Gujarat di’ fame. The live performance will begin at 8pm on Saturday. The club has also roped in famous Ghazal singer Talat Aziz. A R Khan, secretary of Chandigarh Club, said, “The countdown to 2023 also includes a liquor and food festival that is on till December 31.

There will be a lot to eat and drink for the members and guests. There will be special street food stalls, cocktail bars, flair bartending and much more.’’

WHERE: Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh

If you are inclined towards Sufi music, try the ballroom at the Hyatt, where you will be enthralled by Sham-e-Shandaar with Sagar Wali Qawaali from 8pm onwards.

ENTRY PASS: Rs 7,000

WHERE: JW Marriott, Chandigarh

It is time for Sparkles and Shine Sunanda Sharma Live at the Grand Ballroom, JW Marriott, Chandigarh, on the New Year’s Eve, 8pm onwards.

ENTRY PASS: Rs 22,000

WHERE: Olive Cafe & Bar, Sector 26, Chandigarh

Ring in the New Year at the Olive Cafe & Bar in Sector 26 with a special menu, delicious cocktails, funky music by DJ Asra and lots of dancing from 9.30pm onwards on Saturday. The gorgeous courtyard of the Olive Cafe and Bar with a special New Year’s Eve menu and free- flowing premium drinks is all set to make the New Year celebrations special.

Advertisement

Music played by DJ Asra will be accompanied by a lavish spread with pass-around snacks, live grills, pizza, hot main course from the buffet, mezza, pasta and desserts.

ENTRY PASS: Rs 15,000 for a couple till Friday.

Rs 7,000 for a stag till Friday.

Rs 6,000 single women till Friday

WHERE: Forest Hill Golf and Country Club Resort

If you are fond of music, both classical and pop, look no farther than this resort. First, enjoy a Jashn-e-Jagade with Satinder Sartaj from 7.30pm onwards. And then groove to Babbu Mann from 8pm onwards.

ENTRY PASS: Rs 4,000 onwards

Advertisement

WHERE: The Mohali Club

Mankirt Aulakh is all ready to set the stage on fire with his iconic numbers at the Mhali Club 8pm onwards.

ENTRY PASS: Rs 4,050 onwards

WHERE: Radisson RED Mohali

Dilpreet Dhillon will set your heartbeat racing on the New Year’s Eve at Radisson RED Mohali from 8pm onwards.

ENTRY PASS: Rs 6,000 onwards

WHERE: Hard Rock Café, Chandigarh

Usher in the New Year with Jazzy B 9pm onwards.

ENTRY PASS: Rs 3,500 onwards

WHERE: City Cabana

This year, Cabana celebrates 2023 carnival with The Music Station Band performing live. Come down to Cabana and bid farewell to 2022 beginning 8pm onwards.

ENTRY PASS: Rs 999 onwards

WHERE: Playboy Beer Garden, Zirakpur

Enjoy greeting the New Year with peppy performances by Ayush Talniya and Stylish Singh from 8.50pm onwards.

ENTRY PASS: Rs 4,000

Advertisement

WHERE: Pyramid, Elante, Chandigarh

If you are a fan of Music Ocean, head for Pyramid at Elante. The band will be performing at the venue from 8pm onwards.

ENTRY PASS: Rs 4,000

WHERE: Kala Ghoda, Sector 26

Enjoy an evening with Shosha at Episodes from 9pm onwards.

ENTRY PASS: Rs 1,999

Advertisement

WHERE: The Finch, Chandigarh

The Finch claims it’s all set to host the “hottest” New Year party with Jenny Johal on Saturday at 8.30pm.

ENTRY PASS: Rs 3,000

WHERE: The Jungle Bar, Chandigarh

Usher in the New Year with Inder Chahal from 9.30pm.

ENTRY PASS: Rs 999

Advertisement

WHERE: Playboy Club, Chandigarh

Celebrate the New Year with Jassa Dhillon at this hip club from 10pm onwards.

ENTRY PASS: Rs 1,999 onwards