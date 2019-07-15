Chandigarh: Toddler killed after stray bull hits scooter at Baltana, people stage protest

A toddler was killed while her mother, father and sister were injured after a stray bull hit their scooter at Baltana on Saturday night. Many residents of the area carried out a protest on Sunday against Municipal Council for failing to catch the stray animals.

Kedar Nath, a resident of Modern Enclave at Baltana, was returning home from the market on his scooter with his wife Usha Rani, 6-year-old daughter Ruchika, and 3-month-old Anaya. When Kedar Nath reached the main market, two stray bulls were fighting and one of them hit his scooter from behind. Kedar Nath, his wife and two daughters fell from the scooter. Anaya’s head hit the road and she suffered serious injuries.

The family was taken to Civil Hospital in Panchkula in a private vehicle where doctors declared Anaya dead on arrival. Kedar Nath, Usha Rani and Ruchika too suffered injuries. Usha Rani fractured her leg.

The residents of the area carried out a protest against the MC’s inaction to catch the stray cattle. The residents alleged that despite they raised the issue time and again, the MC did not take any action.

Neha Sharma, the chairperson of Star Ladies Club which held the protest, said that the stray cattle had become a menace in the inner part of the city and posing a danger to the lives of people.

“What was the fault of the family which was ruined due to the negligence of the MC? I think a case must be registered against the MC officials who are responsible for not taking any action despite repeated requests by people to catch stray cattle,” Neha said.

The protesters too had a tough time when some stray cows came on the road where the protest was going on.