Chandigarh to take lessons from Maharashtra, its neighbours for EWS admissions

The 11th meeting of the State Advisory Council on Friday decided that the UT education department will study the practices and procedures being followed by the government of Maharashtra and those by its neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi for conducting admission procedures for children from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in city-based schools.

The State Advisory Council has been constituted as per the provisions of Right To Education (RTE) Act to advise the government regarding implementation of various provisions of the Act and has UT Adviser Dharam Pal as its chairperson.

On Friday, an official said that issues related to EWS, and those of the education department were discussed during the meeting. The issues which were in focus included the matter of outstanding EWS cost reimbursement payments of per child expenditure under the provisions of RTE Act be expedited so that due payment is released to private recognized schools without any further delay. In future the reimbursement process would be streamlined to ensure seamless settlement of payments. The issue of income certificate for admission under economically weaker section category was also discussed, wherein it was decided that the Deputy Commissioner’s office will review and amend the application form to ensure the benefits are availed only by eligible students and the process becomes more transparent.

The education department was also directed to develop a roadmap to meet the future needs of the departments/schools.