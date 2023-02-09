Chandigarh to stop registration of non-electric 2-wheelers from Feb 10

In a major decision taken on Wednesday evening, the Chandigarh administration announced it would – with effect from February 10 – cease the registration of two-wheelers which are non-electric.

The order stated that this has been done to achieve the aim of eco-friendly and green transportation in “City Beautiful”.

The Chandigarh administration had in September notified the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2022.

“The policy aims at encouraging electric mobility and discouraging non-electric vehicles in the interest of healthier environment. In order to encourage electric vehicles, waiver on road tax on electric and hybrid vehicles has been envisaged in the policy. Simultaneously, in order to limit and discourage non-electric vehicles, provision for capping on their registration has been made in the policy,” the order specified.

As per the policy, for the first year, reduction of 10% in four-wheelers and 35% in two-wheelers compared to preceding year has been aimed by way of capping their registration in the city.

“Since the registration of non-electric two-wheelers has already been achieved for the current financial year, their registration is required to be immediately stopped in order to implement the provisions of EV Policy and in the interest of greener Chandigarh,” it was further stated.

Thus, it was decided to stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers on or after February 10.

“It is for the information of the general public that non-electric two-wheelers sold on or after 10.02.2023 shall not be registered by the office of Registering & Licensing Authority, UT, Chandigarh, in the current financial year, that is, till 31.3.2023 in pursuance of Electric Vehicle Policy 2022,” it was stated.

The registration for non-electric two-wheelers will resume from April 1, 2023, and will be done as per permissible limits for FY 2023-24.

What does EV policy of Chandigarh say?

As per Chandigarh EV policy, the minimum achievable targets were set for each year that a specific set of percentage would be mandatory for e-vehicles to be registered.

Like in case of first year, which is this year (2022), 35% is the achievable target for two-wheeler EV vehicles to be registered and the moment this year 65% of the fuel-based two-wheeler vehicles are completed, no more further registrations of fuel-based two-wheelers would take place here. The owner of the two-wheeler will have to get it registered elsewhere but not in Chandigarh.

Targets set by administration

According to the policy, in the first year, the minimum achievable target is 35% for e-two-wheelers and e-three-wheelers, 20% for goods’ e-three-wheelers and e-four-wheelers. For personal e-cars the target this year (first year) is set at 10%, while for e-buses it is 40% and for e-cars commercial it is 20%.

In the second year, that is, 2023, the minimum achievable target of e-two-wheelers and e-three-wheelers, that is, passenger autos, the target is 70% each, while that of goods e-three-wheelers and e-four-wheelers is 40% each. For e-cars for personal use the target increases to 20%, while for e-buses it increases to 50% in the second year.

Similarly, in year three, four and five, the target for e-two-wheelers and e-three-wheelers, that is, passenger autos, it is 100% which means from 2024 onwards, the registrations of fuel-based two-wheelers and autos will be completely stopped, while for personal e-cars it is 30%, 40% and 50% for 2024, 2025 and 2026 respectively. For e-buses too, the target set is 100% by fifth year which means the registrations of all fuel-based buses will be entirely stopped.