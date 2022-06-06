Chandigarh to spend Rs 40 lakh on yoga mats, t-shirts, stage & sound system

The Chandigarh Administration will spend a whopping Rs 40 lakh just on yoga mats, t-shirts, and audio and visual system. This will include setting up of the stage and its decoration, speakers, sofa and carpets which are to be used in the one hour event on International Yoga Day, on June 21.

Every year, tender is floated to procure service items for the yoga day event. Tenders for various arrangements were floated for Rs 40 lakh. According to the details, the administration asked for 3,000 yoga mats, 8,000 t-shirts (of different sizes) with a specific logo mentioning ‘Directorate of AYUSH, Chandigarh Administration’. The t-shirts, it was mentioned, should be 30 per cent polyester and 70 per cent cotton. The mats have to be 6×2 feet, with 5 mm thickness.

In the details floated for interested parties, it was said that they would require flowers for stage decoration, 8 LED screens, plasma tv, stage and sofa. For live streaming, as many as eight 12×8 LED screens, three plasma tv screens, a videographer with four tripods, a sound system with microphone, two still cameras, audio, video, and electrical cables as per site requirement, have also been included.

Since the sound and visual system is involved, the said amount will also include 12 to 16 sound speakers, two foot monitors, sound mixer, podium microphone, laptop with audio cabling, a cordless microphone, tripod for speaker, etc.

Arrangement for genset for June 20 (rehearsal day) and June 21 has also been proposed. A green carpet, a red carpet, single seater VIP sofas with three centre tables, also have to be arranged. Flex boards and banners announcing yoga day will also be put up.

Terms and conditions

The earnest money that is to be deposited is Rs 2 lakh. It was also said that the Director AYUSH reserves the right to impose penalty on the tenderer if they fail to provide services within stipulated period. Penalty in the shape of termination of agreement, forfeiture of security deposit and blacklisting. Also, the tender received through e-tendering shall be opened by the e-Procurement Cell as per schedule given in the notice. In the event of the date being declared a holiday, it will be done on the next working day. It was also said that the tender is non transferable.

Black listing of tenderer: It was stated that those participating and short listed after due process can also be blacklisted, as per the administration, in case of non fulfillment of the work order or concealing any information or furnishing false documents/statements in the tender.