Chandigarh to see colder days, light rain

THE CITY has witnessed a fall in daytime temperatures with a cloudy sky on Wednesday.

The minimum temperature was recorded 11.3 degree Celsius and maximum temperature was 19.8 degree Celsius. The temperature dipped around 4.5 degree Celsius during daytime.

The weather department predicts that the days will remain colder than nights till December 5 except for December 4 when the weather is expected to be clear.

Director, Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, Manmohan Singh, said, “Today’s cloudy weather is the result of Western Disturbance (WD).

The impact of WD will stay in place for the next two days. The weather will clear on December 4. But another WD is expected on the night of December 4 resulting in a cloudy sky with light rain on December 5. Snowfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh. Days will remain colder than nights.”

Light rain is expected in certain parts of Punjab on December 3, 5 and 6.