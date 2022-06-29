Chandigarh to receive 20 more electric buses by July 20

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit flagged off the second batch of prototype electric buses procured by the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking, (CTU) on Tuesday. A total of 40 electric were flagged off after an agreement was signed with M/s Volvo Eicher in February, 2022 amounting to Rs 115.44 crore for 10 years.

The fare will be collected by the CTU. The Chandigarh Administration said that the trial will be on for approximately 20 days.

For the trial, the buses will operate between Maloya to Mani Majra via PGI routes along with other routes connecting ISBT 17 and 43.

The bus will be put under operation for general public tentatively from the 2nd week of August, 2022. Further, 20 buses are likely to be received by July 20 and the rest 20 by August 20.

The buses have many features including pneumatically controlled passenger doors, air conditioning system, seating capacity of 31 passengers and a standing capacity of eight, passenger information screens at front, rear, side and inside saloon area, etc.

The buses will be fitted with automatic location (GPS) devices along with a driver console and fire detection and suppression system.

80 buses sanctioned under FAME India

Meanwhile, the Department of Heavy Industries, under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises sanctioned 80 electric buses under Phase-ll FAME India scheme.

Under the scheme, a maximum subsidy amounting to Rs 45 lakh per bus has been granted. For the first lot of 40 buses, an agreement was signed with M/s Ashok Leyland amounting to Rs 154.01 crore for 10 years.

The buses have been launched and are operating since November, 2021 onwards.