Chandigarh to purchase 70 exotic birds for Rs 70L

The Chandigarh administration is all set to purchase 70 exotic birds for Rs 70 lakh. However, surprisingly, the Department of Forest and Wildlife floated the tender through the recently created Forest Society for Conservation (FOSCON), instead of the department itself. The exotic birds that the forest department is to purchase include six ostriches, six emus, four crested cranes, six silver pheasants, six guinea fowls, two black neck white swans, two umbrella cockatoos, 20 rainbow lorikeets, six ducorp cockatoos, two white swans, four black swans and six golden pheasants.

The department floated a tender to purchase the birds for Rs 67,98,750 with the name of deputy conservator of forest as the tendering authority. But the tender was actually floated in the name of additional chief executive officer, FOSCON.

Chief Conservator of Forest, Debendra Dalai, while speaking to The Indian Express said, “It is just that the income generated under the society is used for maintenance of the birds and other species here. Otherwise, it will go to the government exchequer. Every penny is accounted for. It is not that the society funds don’t come under audit. So there is no such intention”.

However, Dalai said that he has directed the officials to revisit the decision of floating tender through the society. “Still I have asked the department to revisit this decision and may float the tender through the department only, rather than the society,” he said.

