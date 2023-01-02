A look at Chandigarh’s unsung heroes and their hopes for 2023

Work is worship

Harinder Kaur

Designation/place of work: Nursing Officer, GMSH-16

Why: For more than two decades now Harinder Kaur has dedicated her life to the welfare of patients, especially pregnant women. The two years of the pandemic gave her work a new direction. In recognition of her services, Harinder was awarded the National Florence Nightingale Award 2021 by President Droupadi Murmu.

What she loves about her job: Rising up to the challenge of Covid and saving many lives and supporting new life against all odds. The support and encouragement from her seniors and all the doctors of GMSH-16, who had complete faith in her abilities and encouraged her to take decisions and also gave her so much responsibility in the trying and testing times.

Her wish for New Year: Harinder hopes to keep focusing on the welfare and health of women, as after so many years, she says she finally understands their issues.

The gardener

Tribhuvan Nath Verma

Why: Tribhuvan Nath Verma, 36, is among the 54 gardeners tiling away at the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, Sector 16. Verma has been tending to the garden for the last 14 years. He is part of the core team of gardeners who maintains at least 825 varieties of mostly roses in the Rose Garden. “With the annual Rose Festival slated for February, we are on our toes these days. Digging holes, planting root balls of roses and hoeing around the already planted root balls is the preliminary work for us these days.”

Verma was appointed in the horticulture wing in 2007 and ever since he has been working at the Rose Garden. A native of Uttar Pradesh, Verma lives in Sector 25 with his mother, wife and two children.

What he loves about his job: “Every flower is like my family member. Although the administration reorganises us (gardeners) every year, I get a real sense of satisfaction whenever someone comes to me and appreciates the beauty of roses in the Rose Garden,” beams Verma.

His wish for New Year: “I want to see my family flourish and my roses bloom.”

The kind cable-wallah

Amar Kopal

Why: Amar, the cable-wallah for Sector 27 and 28, works with a smile. Be it day or night, rain or shine, he is just a call away. From installing your cable connection to rejigging your plan and repairing any faults to collecting payments from your doorstep, Amar does it all. And always with a smile. People who have known him for years also get an occasional word of concern from him. For many people, especially the elderly, he is a one-point contact for any cable related issue. Be it early morning or late evening, Amar always has been at hand to rectify any and every issue.

Amar was barely 12-years-old when he came to Chandigarh from a village near Durgapur in West Bengal. “That was the year when PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated. Some relatives brought me to Chandigarh after assuring my parents that I would get hired by a good factory here.”

That job, however, did not materialise with Amar having to find odd jobs with families to sustain himself. “There was a woman who employed me as a household help and said she would educate me,” Amar said. He tried his hand at studies, once from the Punjab Education Board and then from the National Open University, but could not clear the tests.

“But I did manage to learn the Punjabi alphabets,” he smiles. He also tried his hand at boxing but soon realised there was no career for him in it.

Then in 1998, he joined a cable company which had its office in Sector 27. Ever since, he’s been working with the company.

“It’s a good way to earn a modest livelihood,” says Amar. The owners trust him enough to make him the in-charge of collecting monthly payments.

Amar has seen the city grow from the sidelines. “Do you know Sector 8 was once a jungle, and then they built the showrooms there. The city has expanded so much, it has also grown very costly. But I am very fond of it,” says Amar, who lives on rent in Kansal with his wife and two sons, who study in Class 1 and Class 7. “I tell them to study hard, and make a career for themselves, otherwise they will end up like me,” he says.

Ask him if he ever plans to return to his village, and he shakes his head. “No, this is my home now, what will I do there?”

What he loves about his job: I like being able to fix things and lend a helping hand to people. Most of our customers know me well and greet me warmly. I can sense their trust in me and that is very rewarding.

His wish for New Year: I hope my sons do well in studies, I hope and pray there is no return of Covid. Let this be a good year for everyone.

On the ball

Roshan Lal

Designation/place of work: Ball picker/ Chandigarh Golf Association Range

Why: Fifty-three-year-old Roshan Lal has been leading a team of six ball pickers at the driving range of the CGA for several years. In the last 15 years, Nada village native Lal has seen the likes of international golfers like Jeev Milkha Singh, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shiv Kapur and ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh hit the ball to various parts of the driving range. The golfers as well trainees at the CGA range see Lal and his team as an important clog, helping them fetch the balls back from all over the range on their motorized machines. Lal, who sometimes works for eight hours in the morning or similar number of hours in the afternoon, says he joined CGA as a gardener but has been working as the range’s ball picker for the last seven years.

What he loves about his job: “While golfers come and hit the balls, our job is to make sure that we collect the same once the range greens are almost full. We blow the siren so that golfers can take a break and we clear the range area. Sometimes, a golfer or a junior player can miss the siren and their shots end up hitting us on the body. But then that’s our job. Sometimes, we handle close to 2,000 balls in a day and also have to fetch the balls which fly to the nearby road. Sometimes, we wear helmets and sometimes we work in a fenced automatic ball collector. A lot of times, passerbys refuse to hand us the balls, so convincing them is another challenge,” shares Lal.

Wish for New Year: “During the initial days of Covid-19 pandemic, we sat at home for more than three months. The staff members like us are elated when golfers win titles and share their joy with us. To play a part in their wins, how small or big it might have been, is the biggest gift for us. We wish success as well happiness for all the golfers and the general public. A lot of members, including Late Milkha Singh ji and his son Jeev Milkha Singh, among others, share tips with us on New Year and we just want tem to have more wins,” says Lal.

For the perfect turf

Jagannath

Designation/place of work: Gardener, astro-turf sprinkler operator/ Sector 42 Hockey Stadium

Why: For more than three decades, Jagannath’s day has started much before the trainees and hockey players of the Astro-turf of Sector 42 Hockey Stadium. A Sector 24 resident, who originally hails from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, is the man responsible for the care of the Astro-turf at the stadium. His work involves sprinkling the Astro-turf multiple times during the day and prior to every training session. An improper watered playing surface can result in injuries to the hockey players and Jagannath’s task is to make sure that proper watering and draining of the playing surface happens during tournaments as well as every day of the year.

What he loves about his job: “I am the first one on the hockey field, be it summers or winters. I have to make sure that the Astro-turf is ready before the trainees come to train. While in winters, it takes 30-45 minutes to water the turf, it takes close to an hour in summers. Sometimes there is wind as well as fog in winters but we have to sprinkle the turf. We also get wet during those winter days but if we don’t do it, then the trainees cannot train. So somebody has to do this and I never miss that. My job has given me an opportunity to play a part in the journey of some of India’s biggest hockey stars, including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist hockey players Rupinder Pal Singh and Gurjant Singh. To see every kid train without getting injured is the biggest joy for us,” says Jagannath.

His wish for New Year: “I always wish for the success of the trainees and whenever they come after winning tournaments, they do share sweets with us. Seeing them play means a lot to us and when players touch our feet too before entering the ground, we bless them to achieve whatever they want to. I will retire in 2025 and I hope to see a former trainee of this academy win an Olympic gold medal in hockey in the Paris Olympics in 2024,” says Jagannath.

Pitch perfect

Rajender Prasad Yadav

Designation/place of work: Groundsman/gardener/ Sector 16 Cricket Stadium

Why: For the last 15 years, 38-year-old Rajender Prasad Yadav has been in-charge of the ground as well as nets at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. Yadav, who is a native of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, along with his team looks after the main pitches at the stadium along with maintaining the nets at the stadium. More than 200 trainees at the stadium come to the nets to train every day and the stadium also plays host to Ranji Trophy matches as well as other domestic tournaments. His work involves covering the ground after a day’s play apart from uncovering the ground every morning apart from maintaining the pitches.

What he loves about his job: “When I joined the Sector 16 Stadium in 2007, the stadium hosted India-Australia ODI match some months later. Indian cricketer M S Dhoni met us prior to the match as well as after the match and to get a compliment from him was what made us do this job with passion. Winters or summers, we have to uncover and water the ground accordingly and then prepare the ground and nets for the trainees as well as cricketers to train or play.

During tournaments, we have to make sure that the pitch area remains covered after the match and nobody is allowed near the pitch. We see the ground as well as pitch as our children and take care of them like our children,” says Yadav.

His wish for New Year: “Every day trainees come and train here for hours. To see them toil hard and work for their goals makes us wish for their success. During the tournaments, we see and interact with players from other states too and they always thank us for making the ground conditions well for the play. We wish more and more international players come from this stadium and make the city as well as the stadium proud. To see the stadium host another international match is another wish for the coming year.

Cleanliness is next to godliness

Baldev Singh

Designation/place of work: Sanitary Inspector, PGI

Why: Thousands of patients, faculty and healthcare workers at PGI are grateful to Baldev Singh and his committed team of workers, who together work round the clock to ensure that despite the high pressure of people, the 48 wards and operation theatres of the Nehru Hospital are maintained and cleaned for efficient working. Baldev says for the last one decade he has been dedicated to his work, starting his day at 6 am and apart from monitoring the work, his job is to constantly motivate his workers to check each nook and corner of the expansive Nehru Hospital. Baldev says there are numerous day-to-day challenges, but he is driven by the thought that PGI is the place from where they all earn their living. This is their second home, and as their houses are constantly kept tidy, this place, which serves so many people, should be spic and span and give patients a feeling of cheer.

Baldev’s motto is to get the job done and only the best works for him.

What he loves about his job: Baldev says when the faculty of PGI appreciate his effort and his team works with him with a smile, he knows he is on the right path.

His wish for New Year: Baldev hopes that every patient should go back home satisfied with the sanitation services and he hopes that PGI must be rated the best in the country in sanitation standards.

The good coach

Vishal Mehta

Designation/place of work: Badminton coach, Sports Complex Sector 7 (Chandigarh)

Why: We are grateful to Vishal Mehta for his passion to help the kids in growing in the field of sports. He holds the practice sessions twice a day — 5:30- 8:00 am and 3:00-6:30 pm — without fail. He is known for identifying the talent from the general pool of growing kids and helping them in developing their skills. The children trained by him have shone in the state and national badminton events. Mehta, who hails from Punjab’s Nawanshahr, says initially he used to play cricket but his passion for badminton prompted him to shift to badminton and won a gold medal in All India Inter University Championship held in Mangalore in 2009-2010 apart from medals in several other events.

What he loves about his job: The assignment of a coach gives an opportunity to serve society and country apart from earning a livelihood.

His wish for New Year: A national standard badminton academy at Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh.

(With inputs from Parul, Nitin Sharma, Sukhbir Siwach and Saurabh Parashar)