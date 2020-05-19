Chandigarh approves opening of stadiums, Golf Club to open Wednesday

Respective sports association can issue their own guidelines regarding social distancing and preventive measures.(File) Respective sports association can issue their own guidelines regarding social distancing and preventive measures.(File)

A day after Ministry of Home Affairs laid out guidelines regarding opening of sports complexes and stadiums without spectators, the UT Administration approved the opening up of sports complexes in the city. The administration also said that close proximity games like wrestling, judo, apart from swimming/gyms will not be allowed to open. The decision was taken after a meeting of state executive committee of state disaster management authority under the chairmanship of administrator VP Singh Badnore Monday.

“The decision to open the sports complexes and stadiums in Chandigarh was approved after the meeting today. The UT Sports Department will finalise the full set of guidelines in a day or two after the approval of KK Yadav, Secretary Sports UT and the department will adhere to the guidelines. First of all, we have to start the maintenance work at the stadiums since they were closed since last two months. We will also make a list of close proximity sports which will not be allowed. We also plan to hold sessions with coaches first before starting the stadiums,” said Tejdeep Singh Saini, Director Sports, UT.

Saini also added that complexes like CLTA Tennis Stadium and Chandigarh Golf Club will be allowed to open and the respective sports association can issue their own guidelines regarding social distancing and preventive measures. “CLTA Tennis Stadium comes under Sports Department and we will issue them the guidelines once they are finalised. Chandigarh Golf Club can decide about their guidelines and open at a suitable time,” added Saini.

While more than 6,000 trainees train at the 20+ sports complexes of UT Sports Department, more than 700 golfers train at Chandigarh Golf Club. Chandigarh Golf Club has come out with their guidelines and the club will open on Wednesday.

“We had discussions with the executive committee and members and the club will open on Wednesday. Golfers are required to wear face masks all the time and restaurant, bar, gym, swimming pool, cards room will be closed. Members will be screened before the entry to club entry will be only against confirmed tee booking done by phone only. No caddies are allowed and only one member will be allowed per cart,” said Sandeep Singh Sandhu, president, CGC.

Regarding CLTA Stadium, the management is waiting for the UT Sports Department guidelines. “CLTA will wait for the guidelines by UT Sports Department and we will work on all the precautions before starting training,” said Megh Raj, COO, CLTA.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.