Chandigarh to open Sector 48 hospital for dengue, malaria patients

Due to an increase in the number of dengue patients, the Chandigarh Administration has decided to open the Covid hospital of Sector 48 for them from Monday.

An order by Health Secretary Yashpal Garg stated that according to doctors, most of the patients from the adjoining areas are non-critical and could have been treated there itself.

“Accordingly, the authorities of the adjoining states are being requested not to send non-critical patients so that sufficient space and better care is available for the critical patients in GMSH-16 and GMCH-32. However, to cope with the rush, the Covid wards have already been opened for the patients of fever/malaria/dengue. Further, the Covid Hospital in Sector 48 is also being opened from Monday for the patients of acute fever/malaria/dengue,” he said.

He mentioned that considering delayed rain during the last month of September this year, all sorts of preventive and punitive measures are being taken to control vector-borne diseases.

The measures include awareness and education programmes at different locations in the city, fogging and spray at public/private places in co-ordination with the Municipal

Corporation, Chandigarh, checking and inspection of vulnerable places and notices/show- cause notices and challans/fines upon the private and government premises

“Because of all sorts of efforts, we could succeed to a great extent in containing the number of confirmed cases of malaria/dengue in the city. However, the number of patients in hospitals has suddenly increased manifold because of patients from the adjoining areas. For example, in GMCH-32, there are 126 patients of acute fever with thrombocytopenia and 38 patients of dengue out of whom only 25 patients and eight patients respectively are from UT, Chandigarh. Similarly, out of 90 admissions in the GMSH-16 during the last two days, only 18 patients are the residents of UT Chandigarh,” the order stated.

He clarified that “they have sufficient stock of all the required medicines and kits. There is no need for worry on that account. Each aspect is being closely monitored and it is expected that the number of cases will get reduced in the coming week”.

The UT appealed to all the residents to ensure that there is no stagnant water in/around their premises, to use mosquito repellants/coils, mosquito nets and ointment to cover themselves with full-sleeve clothes and to contact the helpline no. 7626002036 for issues related to malaria/dengue.

NSS volunteers

It was stated that on several occasions in the past, NSS volunteers have been associated with many initiatives of the health department.

“It is requested that about 100 volunteers of NSS may please be associated with the Health Department to assist for malaria/dengue-related activities from Monday, i.e. 18.10.2021 to 31.10.2021,” it was stated.

The order mentioned that the volunteers should be college students only. None of the school students should be associated and the volunteer must be of more than 18 years of age and fully vaccinated for Covid. Hence, the volunteer must have taken both the doses of the Covid vaccine.