Chandigarh to open schools from July 19 for classes 9 to 12

A government school teacher on condition of anonymity said that students won't be vaccinated and it is risky at least before the third wave.

The UT Administration has decided to open schools from July 19 (Monday) onwards. However, the schools will open physically only from classes 9 to 12, that too subject to parents’ consent.

“The schools will start functioning physically from 19th July, 2021 for 9th to 12th classes subject to parents’ consent for sending their wards to the schools. However, the online mode of teaching will continue,” the administration stated.

“Last year during the first wave when parents’ consent was asked, not many agreed to send their wards to schools. And this time, the Covid-19 second wave has been quite deadly. Moreover, the students won’t be vaccinated,” he said.

The teacher added, “It will put double pressure on the teachers. They will have to teach the same thing in the classroom and in online class. There is going to be a lot of additional burden on the teachers and the fear of contracting COVID too since students won’t be vaccinated.”

The UT Administration hasn’t decided any day for the colleges to open. It was being discussed that only after students have got at least one dose of vaccine that UT will be mulling over opening the colleges. August has been set as the tentative month to open the colleges.

Coaching institutes to open , one dose of vaccine a Must

The UT Administration also decided to open the coaching institutes. However, one dose of vaccine would be mandatory both for the eligible students and the staff. “The coaching institutes will be allowed to function physically from July 19 with the condition that all the eligible students and staff are administered at least one dose of vaccine and the Covid protocols are strictly followed in the institutes,” it was stated by the administration.

On this condition, the coaching institutes will be able to open only for students above 18 years of age, those who are preparing for other competitive exams since vaccine is being administered to 18 plus people.

200 guests allowed at social gatherings

The UT Administration also decided that the number of guests for social gathering like wedding would be increased to 200 or 50 per cent capacity of the banquet hall, whichever is less with the condition that all adult guests and staff of the hotels/banquet halls to have received at least one dose of vaccine or to have negative RT-PCR report of last 72 hours.

Chandigarh hoteliers had already stated that this decision of asking for negative RTPCR report of last 72 hours or one dose of vaccine wasn’t feasible. They had stated that practically, the hotel management couldn’t ask the guests coming to the wedding to produce the said document.