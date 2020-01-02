Chandigarh: To keep zoo animals warm, authorities demand special electricity hotline

Tourists at Chhatbir Zoo. (File) Tourists at Chhatbir Zoo. (File)

The management of Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, Chhatbir Zoo has demanded additional power supply along with a round-the-clock electricity hotline to keep all creatures in the zoo warm during the ongoing severe cold season.

The demand of a special hot line for the electricity supply was made from the Punjab State Electricity Department. The zoo had this special hot line of electricity supply four years back, which was later disconnected due to the construction of Aero City housing project and widening of some of the link roads.

Although, apart from the regular electricity supply in the zoo, there are two power generators of the capacity of 25kmw but the power supply is still an issue at the Chhatbir zoo.

“Adequate arrangements were made for keeping all animals warm, but the electricity supply was regularly disrupted. Despite using the two power generators, we got delayed supply, resulting in heaters installed at different enclosures starting working with a little delay. Despite these shortcomings, we made sincere efforts to make the enclosures of all the selective animals warm round the clock. These animals included sick, weak, aged, and those which had recently bred etc,” said sources.

Dr M Sudhagar, IFS, Field Director, Chhatbir Zoo, said, “The continuous electricity supply is a major issue at our zoo. We have wrote to the Punjab State Electricity Department for providing us a dedicated hot line for the continuous power supply especially during winters. In summers, we can function in the absence of electricity unlike the winter season. The zoo was enjoying continuous electric supply till four years back and we requested the power department to restore the hotline once again.”

Enclosures of tigers, lions, reptiles, wolves, and other creatures are equipped with electricity heaters.

A senior zoo official said, “Every animal does not need warmth in this season. For instance; the Black Himalayan Bear enjoys this season. It does not require any artificial care in this season.” He added, “There are certain creatures, who do not need electricity heaters and merely changes in their dietary chart cope their body temperature with the winter season.”

Meanwhile, caretakers deputed near all enclosures are using small bonfires to keep themselves warm. Their duty hours start at 8 am and ends at 6.30 pm.

