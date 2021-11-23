Chandigarh to host Punjab Open Ladies Championship from today

More than 100 women golfers will compete in the 27th Punjab Open Ladies Championship 2021 which will be played on the 7,202 yard long Chandigarh Golf Club between November 23-25.

“It’s a proud moment for Chandigarh to host the 27th edition of the Punjab Open Ladies Championship at this point of the year. This is one of the biggest amateur golf championship for women golfers in the country and the aim is to promote golf at the national level.

Golfers like 2020 Tokyo Olympics fourth-place finisher Aditi Ashok have played in this tournament earlier and we aim to provide budding as well experienced amateur golfers a platform to compete among the best,” said Ashu B Singh, woman captain of the course.

The three-day tournament will be played over three rounds and the organisers have so far received 87 entries with some more entries to be finalised by Monday night. The cut for the championship will be applied after the end of the second round. The youngest participant in the tournament will be eight-year-old Mohali golfer Oajaswini and the oldest participant will be 84-year-old Gurbinder Johal.

“Close to 50 percent of the participants are from the Tricity while the rest of the participants are from the region apart from some golfers from cities like Delhi and other cities,” said Singh.

The club had hosted the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational earlier this month, and with the greens and fairways in good shape, this week’s championship will also see golfers competing on a well prepared course.

Arvind Bajaj, captain of the course, will do the ceremonial tee-off on November 23 and the chief guest for the event will be Randeep Singh Nabha, Punjab minister of Agriculture. “We saw a play-off finish during the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational earlier this month and a lot of fans cheered the golfers. We expect fans to support women golfers too and I hope it will be a display of competitive golf this week as well,” said Dr GS Kochhar, vice president and chairman-media of the course.