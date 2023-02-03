Chandigarh to host all India police badminton tourney from February 20

The 15th edition of the All India Police Badminton Championship 2022-23 will be held in Chandigarh from February 20 to February 26.

According to details the Chandigarh Police will organise this event, in which the participation of at least 35 badminton teams from all states/UTs and paramilitary forces is expected. The championship matches for the event are scheduled to be held at Sports Complex, Sector 7, and Sports Complex, Sector 42.

According to the boarding and lodging plans for players, team members who hold ranks between constables to inspectors will be provided accommodation at the police barracks, while gazetted officers — including DSPs and those above DSP rank — will be put up at the UT Guest House-1, Sector 6; UT Guest House-2, Sector 18; Gazetted Officers Mess in Police Lines, Sector 26; and other suitable accommodations in Chandigarh. The food being provided to the participants will be on payment basis.

As per details, DSP (CID) Ram Gopal of Chandigarh Police has been appointed as the assistant organising secretary for the event.

The participating teams are likely to arrive in Chandigarh a day before the start of the championship on February 19. A police officer involved in making arrangements said, “We have started receiving entries from the teams. The championship will be held in eight categories — men’s single, doubles, women’s single and doubles. Veteran categories for men and women players will also be there.

Officials said that the badminton championship shall be conducted as per terms and conditions laid down by the Badminton Association of India, and All lndia Police Sports Control Board. All teams/participants have been requested to bring their own badminton rackets as well as other equipment related to personal use.