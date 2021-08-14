Chandigarh to honour 111 people— say a big thank you to docs

As many as 111 people will be honoured by the UT Administration on the occasion of Independence Day, for their exemplary services throughout the year. The Independence Day awardees list is also a big thank you to the doctors who gave exceptional and outstanding services during the second wave of Covid-19.

At 9 am, Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore, the Chief Guest at the Independence Day celebrations at Parade Ground here, will be unfurling the national flag, following which the awardees will be presented with the awards.

The awardees include Dr Amandeep Kang, Director Health Services, Dr Manjeet Singh, Medical Officer(District Immunization Officer),Dr. Preet Mohinder Kaur,Dr. V.K. Nagpal , Medical Superintendent, Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Dr Manjeet Singh, Medical officer, Harinder Kaur, Staff Nurse, Sonali, Staff Nurse, ICU, Sanjeev Palta, Professor Anaesthesia & Nodal Officer ICU, Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, Dr Manpreet Singh, Professor of Anaesthesia & Nodal Officer Government Medical Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, Dr. Deepak Chawla, Professor of Neonatology, Government Medical Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, Dr. Neelam Gulati Professor/Microbiology,Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, Dr. Meenu Kalia,Asstt Prof./ Community Medicine, Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, Dr. Surinder Singhal, Prof Head / ENT, Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32, Dr Anshu Palta, Professor Pathology, Sector 32, Hospital, Suksham Jain, Professor Head/Neonatology, Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, Dr. Amandeep Singh, Professor Forensic Medicine, Government Medical College & Hospital Sector 32, Chandigarh, and Dr Ashwani Dalal, Professor in the Surgery, Government Medical Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32, among several doctors and officials of the health department whose efforts are being acknowledged.

In the field of public service, those who will be awarded are Rotary Satellite Club, Shri Sathya Sai Gramin Jagriti, Buddy Be Sure, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Seva Society Tera hi Tera mission hospital, Competent Foundation and Bharat Vikas Parishad, Amardeep Singh from United Sikhs and Karan Gilhotra. The awardees helped in setting up Covid Care Centres during the second wave of the pandemic and also arranged ventilators for the patients who were in dire need.

In the field of meritorious services at PGIMER Chandigarh, Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, IRS, Deputy Director Administration, Dr PVM Lakshmi, Professor of Communiy Medicine and school of Public health, Dr Mini P Singh, Professor of Virology, Dr Manisha Biswal Professor of Medical Microbiology, Dr Manoj Goyal, Additional Professor, Dr Deba Prasad, Dr Kamal Kajal, Dr Amarjyoti Hazarika, Dr Inder Paul Sehgal, Dr Varun Mahajan, Dr Arnab Ghosh, Dr Karan Singla, Dr Bharti Joshi, Dr Tuka Ram, Dr Yadvinder Singh, Sukhwinder Kaur, Deputy Nursing Superintendent, Sukchain Kaur, senior nursing officer and other staff are being awarded.

Jatinder Pal Singh, Assistant Controller (F&A), Sports Department, Rakesh Kumar, Sanitary Inspector, Municipal Corporation, Yash Pal Batra, Sub Divisional Engineer, Chandigarh Chandigarh Housing Board, Ashok Singla, Assistant Engineer, Chandigarh Housing Chandigarh Housing Board, Vishavtej, Assistant Engineer, Vikas Goel, Assistant Engineer, Chandigarh Housing Housing Board, Gagandeep Kaur Dhillon, Assistant Architect, in the office of Chief Architect, Department of Urban of Urban Planning, Chandigarh, Jatinder Singh, Forester, Forests & Wildlife, UT Forests & Wildlife, UT, Nagesh Thakur, are being awarded for meritorious service.

In the field of social welfare, the awardees include Prem Nath Shammi, Sadhvi Neelima Vishvas, Rajan Mahajan, Sanjay Rana and Ravinder Singh Rawat, among others. In the field of sports, Anshu Yadav, Nainsee, Hardik Aggarwal, Mani Singh are being awarded along with others.

8 policemen selected to get medals

As many as 8 police personnel were selected for the Administrator’s Police Medal for Distinguished/ Meritorious Services on Independence Day, 2021. They are unincluded Inspector Amanjot Singh for Distinguished Service, HC (PR) Jasbir Kumar for Distinguished Service, Assistant Police Sub Inspector Gulzar Singh for Meritorious Service, Head Constable (HC) Malwinder Singh for distinguished service, HC Munish Kumar for the distinguished Service, HC Yashpaul Dhiman for distinguished service, HC Charanjit Kaur for the distinguished service and Senior Constable Sandeep Kumar for the distinguished service.