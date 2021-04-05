Chandigarh to hold door-to-door vaccine awareness drive

To steer the vaccination drive, motivate and encourage people to come forward to take the vaccine and help break the chain of transmission, healthcare workers will begin door-to-door vaccine awareness campaign this week. (File)

To steer the vaccination drive, motivate and encourage people to come forward to take the vaccine and help break the chain of transmission, healthcare workers will begin door-to-door vaccine awareness campaign this week. “It will help us get the data of the areas, where people have not come forward to take the vaccine and we will focus on these sectors, rural areas and colonies, among others.”

On April 4, at least 4,203 people were vaccinated at 44 sites in Chandigarh. Since March 1, a total of 32,899 people of above 60 years of age have been vaccinated, and the number for those in the 46-60 years bracket is 7,694. Till now, 15,799 healthcare workers and 15,230 frontline workers in the UT have received the first dose of the vaccine, while in total 88,299 people have been administered vaccines in Chandigarh so far. “If the population of the city is about 12 lakh, the percentage is approximately about seven and considering the sharp rise in cases, and as recommended by the Central team, intensification of the vaccination drive is paramount,” shares Dr VK Nagpal, Medical Superintendent at GMSH 16 and Joint Director Health.

Priority vaccination of the eligible population groups in areas reporting higher cases is also on the cards, with the targeted age group being 50 to 60 years, which has more positive cases and higher incidence of deaths. In a recent Covid assessment of containment measures in Chandigarh by the Central high-level multidisciplinary team, it was suggested that effective contact tracing with at least 25 to 30 close contacts of each positive case be done, along with strict implementation of containment zones. “Senior citizens with co-morbidities, who are home isolated are advised to come to the hospitals for treatment to prevent complications. We have 35 wellness centres and our effort will be to reach out to a large section of people in various areas, to test, trace, treat and escalate testing,” adds Dr Nagpal.

The UT has reported nearly 27 per cent week-on-week increase in new cases and 180 per cent week-on-week rise in new daily deaths. An average of about 257 daily cases and 14 daily deaths have been reported in the last 10 days, and Dr Nagpal reflects that the doubling rate is higher than last year, however, people are treating it casually and are neither following Covid appropriate behaviour and nor getting tested. “We may face another peak and as the data indicates, the virus is more contagious,” sums up the doctor.

Chandigarh reports highest surge this year with 341 new cases, 1 death

Chandigarh reported 342 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 28,194. One person also succumbed to the infection, taking the number of fatalities to 383. The active cases stood at 3,150 while 352 people also discharged from various facilities.

While cases were reported from all sectors, Sector 44 reported 22 cases, Sectors 19 and 27 reported 13 cases each, Manimajra reported 14 cases and Sector 21 reported 12 cases.

A 52-year-old Covid positive woman, a resident Sector 19, a case of severe lung disease, expired at Mayo Healthcare Hospital, Mohali.

As per data, at least 23,913 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive. The active ratio is 11.2 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 11 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.4 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 2,70,103 samples were tested.

The recovery ratio is 87.5 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 87 have recovered from the virus. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 1 per cent every day. The UT has conducted 321189 tests as yet.

Vaccination drive

As per the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, as many as 1,509 people in the age group of 46-60 years received the first dose of the vaccine on Sunday, while 481 senior citizens were also inoculated.

Since March 1, as many as 34,182 people in the age group of 60 and above have been vaccinated, and the number for 46-60 years is 11,622. Till now, as many as 16,138 health care workers have been vaccinated with the first dose and 15,355 frontline workers have received the first dose.

Express News Service