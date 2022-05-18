Chandigarh to have dedicated anti-narcotic task force

A dedicated anti-narcotic task force headed by an IG rank officer, a dedicated anti-dark net cell to check the drug trade through web with participation of college students, and all pubs and restaurants to mandatorily put up anti-drug signages — these were some of the key decisions taken by UT Adviser Dharam Pal as he chaired the Second State Level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was convened by Gyanenshwar Singh, DDG (NR), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The meeting was also attended by Nitin Yadav, Secretary (Home), along with departmental heads/representatives, including secretary (health), secretary (excise), secretary (education), secretary (social welfare), SSP Crime UT, DD DRI, ZD NCB, AD

NCB, AD mail department of posts, DIG (BSF).

Amanjit Singh, zonal director, NCB, briefed the members on the drug trafficking scenario in the UT of Chandigarh. A detailed presentation on the NCORD mechanism and agenda items by Gyanenshwar Singh was also given.

The drug situation in Chandigarh was discussed in length. The Advisor decided that “Chandigarh will have a dedicated Anti Narcotic Task Force to be headed by an IG rank officer”.

The Adviser also decided that a dedicated anti-dark net cell to be set up by the cyber cell of UT Police which will

check the drug trade through dark web and prevent the spread of its tentacles in Chandigarh.

“College students/ volunteers to be involved in this project,” he specified.

It was also discussed that sniffer dogs and scanners are also to be deployed at major mailing hubs to check drug smuggling through post/courier.

Also, the Adviser stated that all pubs and restaurants in Chandigarh will mandatorily display ‘anti-drug’ signage on their premises.

It was discussed that NCB should provide a dedicated control room number to deal with complaints of drug smuggling and at the same time, drug smuggling-prone routes/borders of the city be patrolled by police regularly.