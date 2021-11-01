Chandigarh to get its first batch of e-buses on Nov 6, to have 40 by December 15: UT Adviser

Chandigarh will receive its first lot of electric buses on November 6 and the UT plans to puts them in service on city roads with immediate effect. Chandigarh will have a fleet of at least 40 electric buses plying on roads by December 15, UT Adviser, Dharam Pal, said on Monday as he held a review of all major projects in the city.

“The Government of India has additionally given its approval for 40 more electric buses and the tenders for the same will be floated soon,” UT Adviser Dharam Pal said. He added that the first lot will reach the UT on November 6 and will begin plying immediately after.

In August this year, Chandigarh’s first electric bus — Proto Bus — had been flagged off by the administration to run on a trial basis. The Proto Bus operated on a trial basis in city conditions for approximately 20 days. Initially, during its trial run, the bus operated on the PGI-Manimajra via Madhya Marg route.

Officials said that the electric buses that were ordered by the UT administration will all be air-conditioned with individual air vents. Each bus will have a seating capacity of 35 passengers and will allow standing space for 20 more. Also, each electric bus will have passenger Information screens at the front, rear, side and inside saloon areas as well as pneumatically controlled passenger doors. These buses will come with panic buttons in cases of emergency and will also boast mobile charging points for each row of seats and air suspension at the rear.

The Department of Heavy Industries, under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises of the Central government, has so far sanctioned 80 electric buses under Phase-ll FAME India scheme for Chandigarh. For the first lot of 40 buses, an agreement has been signed with M/s Ashok Leyland for 10 years. The model of contract is gross cost contract and scope of operator/company includes the procurement of buses, Installation of an adequate number of chargers for charging such buses, along with LT charging infra up to transformer, maintenance of buses, and providing of drivers for 10 years. The fare collection will be done by the authority.

ALL DIESEL BUSES TO BE REPLACED

The UT’s Transport Department has planned to replace all its 358 diesel buses in the Tricity with electric buses by 2027-2028.

CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE At FOUR LOCATIONS

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has bagged the order for 40 Electric Buses under the FAME-II scheme.

These electric buses come with fast charging technology and will provide service within the route plans set by the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU). On an average, this fleet of 40 globally benchmarked electric buses will save approximately 6.5 lakh litres of fuel, while reducing carbon emissions to the tune of 1700 tonnes, annually.

The company will operate and maintain the fleet end-to-end and the charging infrastructure will be developed across four locations (Depot-3, ISBT-17, ISBT-43 & PGI) in the Tricity. These charging stations will be developed by Ashok Leyland’s electric vehicle arm, Switch Mobility, in partnership with Siemens by leveraging its global e-Mobility technology. In April 2021, Siemens and Switch Mobility had signed an MoU aimed at delivering efficient, cost-effective and sustainable e-Mobility solutions to various commercial vehicle customers in India.

SOLID WASTE management

UT Adviser Dharam Pal also took a review of solid waste management plan in which he was informed that a request for proposal will be ready this month. However, it may take time for approval of the same even post-elections since the administration was keen on pouring over all nitty gritty before giving its nod.