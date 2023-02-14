Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses in a push to e-mobility

The Chandigarh Transport Department plans to purchase 80 more electric buses to add to the existing fleet of 80 electric buses already running in the tricity this year.

Officials said that these buses will give a major boost to the plan of the UT Administration to replace the entire fleet of diesel buses of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), running on local or suburban

routes, with electric ones by 2027-28.

A senior officer of the Chandigarh administration said that tenders would be floated and the process was likely to be completed by September this year.

The second lot of 40 intra-city electric buses were launched in November last year after an agreement was signed with M/s Volvo Eicher. The Department of Heavy Industries, under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India, had sanctioned 80 electric buses for the UT under the Phase-II FAME India Scheme.

The first lot of 40 buses has been in operation since November 2021. It was said that to improve connectivity with neighbouring states, the Transport Department will soon double its services on certain long-route sections by procuring 60 more non-AC diesel buses.