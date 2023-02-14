scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses in a push to e-mobility

The Department of Heavy Industries, under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India, had sanctioned 80 electric buses for the UT under the Phase-II FAME India Scheme.

The second lot of 40 intra-city electric buses were launched in November last year after an agreement was signed with M/s Volvo Eicher. (Representational- Image credit: pixabay)
Listen to this article
Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses in a push to e-mobility
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Chandigarh Transport Department plans to purchase 80 more electric buses to add to the existing fleet of 80 electric buses already running in the tricity this year.

Officials said that these buses will give a major boost to the plan of the UT Administration to replace the entire fleet of diesel buses of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), running on local or suburban
routes, with electric ones by 2027-28.

A senior officer of the Chandigarh administration said that tenders would be floated and the process was likely to be completed by September this year.

The second lot of 40 intra-city electric buses were launched in November last year after an agreement was signed with M/s Volvo Eicher. The Department of Heavy Industries, under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India, had sanctioned 80 electric buses for the UT under the Phase-II FAME India Scheme.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
More from Chandigarh

The first lot of 40 buses has been in operation since November 2021. It was said that to improve connectivity with neighbouring states, the Transport Department will soon double its services on certain long-route sections by procuring 60 more non-AC diesel buses.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 15:16 IST
Next Story

Aditya Chopra on Uday Chopra’s unsuccessful career: ‘We could not make him a star…’

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close