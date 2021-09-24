Chandigarh to get 700 polling stations for civic body elections

Chandigarh will get 700 polling stations for the Municipal Corporation elections this year. The decision was taken at a meeting between the State election Commissioner SK Srivastava and the UT Adviser Dharam Pal at UT Guest House on Thursday.

The officials discussed the various issues related to the preparations of the MC polls scheduled for December this year as the tenure of the present MC is set to end on December 31.

Officials said that because of the UT Administration’s delimitation order merging 13 villages with the MC, along with a cap of a maximum of 1,000 electors per polling station due to Covid-19, the number of polling stations will be increased substantially. “The number of polling stations are likely to be over 700 compared to 445 during the last elections,” it was stated.

Accordingly, the SEC asked the Adviser to provide adequate arrangements and police personnel to ensure smooth and transparent elections.

The present pandemic scenario was also discussed at the meeting, following which the UT Adviser assured that the administration will make adequate provisions to follow the Covid protocol during the elections.

Rs 3.5 CRore to be spent ON TENT, Rs 1.5 CRore ON DIGITAL PHOTOGRAPHY AND

Rs 80 LAKH ON TAXI

The Chandigarh Election department will be spending a whopping Rs 3.5 crore on the tentage during the polls, while Rs 1.5 crore will be spent on the digital photography.

Two separate tenders have been floated in this regard. The election department has also stated that Rs 80 lakh will be spent on taxi services on hired basis required during the polls.