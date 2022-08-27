Chandigarh to get 5G services soon

Chandigarh will be among 13 cities where 5G will be launched, soon and officials of the Department of Information Technology, Chandigarh Administration, Friday said that they have provided all information pertaining to the street furniture.

“The suppliers will be installing small towers or transmitters across poles and other areas which we call street furniture. We are just complying with the directions of the government and we have accordingly provided details about the street furniture,” a senior official of the UT administration said.

On Thursday, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in a statement had announced that 5G services will be launched soon this year in 13 cities. The 13 cities that will be getting the network initially are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune. Sources said that telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea have established their 5G trial sites.