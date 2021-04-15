Chandigarh to get 24×7 water supply only in 2027

Several MC councillors said that owing to the hefty loans that the city has undertaken, water tariffs will be hiked every year. Chandigarh residents are already facing the heat a 200 per cent increase in water tariff rates.

Round-the-clock water supply in Chandigarh will be a reality only by year 2027, with the work for pan city water project set to begin by February 2022.

Chief Executive officer of the Chandigarh Smart city limited KK Yadav told The Indian Express that the agency that bags the work will also be required to change pipelines. “Pipelines will be changed after thorough assessment. The agency that will start the work will assess and carry out work. We believe around 30 to 40 per cent pipelines will have to be changed. The project will be complete only by 2027,” Yadav stated.

Yadav added at least eight Distribution Monitoring Areas will have to be set up under this project.

The French development Bank Agence Française de Dèveloppement (AFD) has already approved a loan of Rs 400 crore for the water project to Chandigarh.

The city will have to start paying interest only after five years. AFD will be releasing Rs 43 crore by December this year. After five years, operation and maintenance will be carried out by Municipal Corporation for 15 years.

The European Union had also recently approved a grant of 11 million Euros (approximately Rs 90 crore) to Chandigarh for water. This amount is apart from the loan of Rs 400 crore.