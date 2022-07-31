scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Chandigarh to get 10 more government schools: Amit Shah

The Home Minister also attended a laser show at Sukhna Lake on the theme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga, during his day-long visit to Chandigarh.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 31, 2022 12:33:12 am
Chandigarh government schools, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Har Ghar Tiranga, Amit Shah visits Chandigarh, Chandigarh latest news, Indian ExpressThe three school buildings thrown open by Shah were those of Government Model High School, Mauli Jagran, which he inaugurated in-person, besides virtually starting the school buildings of Government Model High School, Sector 12, and Government Model High School, Kishangarh. (file)

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated three government school buildings, laid the foundation stone of a multi-level parking near District Courts, Sector 43, dedicated five electric buses to Chandigarh and started the Poshak Laddu Yojna for pregnant women during his visit to the UT.

The Home Minister also attended a laser show at Sukhna Lake on the theme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga, during his day-long visit to Chandigarh. The Home Minister had earlier in the day kicked-off his visit by inaugurating a National Conference on Drug trafficking and National Security at Raj Bhavan.

The three school buildings thrown open by Shah were those of Government Model High School, Mauli Jagran, which he inaugurated in-person, besides virtually starting the school buildings of Government Model High School, Sector 12, and Government Model High School, Kishangarh. Officials said that these new buildings will be able to accommodate 5100 students in total and will be equipped with labs, classrooms, and play areas.

On Saturday, in his address to students who had thronged to hear him speak after the inaiguration at Mauli Jagran, Shah confirmed an earlier announcement made by Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit of 10 new government model school buildings coming up in Chandigarh in the near future. He added that the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 will make the students and the coming generations stronger.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...Premium
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...

UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, MP KIrron Kher, Adviser Dharam Pal, HS Nitin Yadav, DGP Praveer Ranjan were presented on the stage.

Addressing the students, the minister also recited a Sanskrit shlok, Karagre Vasate Lakshmi, Karamadhye Saraswati (Lakshmi rests at the tip of hand [i.e. palm], who we worship for wealth.

Saraswati is in the middle of the hand, who we worship for knowledge), reminding them of the importance of hands, through which we can achieve the tasks. He then went on to encourage the students to participate in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which he said will imbibe a feeling of nationalism among them.

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, later addressed the students and emphasised on the relevance and need of New Education Policy and its crucial role in promoting national consciousness among the students. “The focus of education should be on character building in addition to skill development,” he said.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Students, teachers called five hours before event

Hundreds of students were asked to report to the Government Model High School, Mauli Jagran, at least 5 hours before the start of the event on Saturday. Though adequate arrangements of drinking water was made for them, the students were not served with any refreshments in the time that they waited for the event to begin. As per officials, the students arrived at the school around 10.30 am, post which a number of final rehearsals were held.

A school teacher, requesting anonymity, claimed, “There was provision for refreshment for the students which was to be handed out after the completion of the function.” The function ended around 6.45 pm finally, with many students later stating that they were not given anything to eat in school.

Mauli Jagran marked closed, traffic restricted

In view of tight security arrangements put in place, thousands of shops in Mauli Jagran remained closed for at least six hours ahead of the visit of Amit Shah’s visit. The shops were allowed to open only after Shah had left the venue of Government Model High School, Mauli Jagran. People were also not allowed to come out on the streets facing the school where the program was scheduled during the Home Minister’s visit.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

I am here to stay: MP Kirron Kher

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, in her address, said that now she is back in Chandigarh and she will not leave the city. Kher had been conspicuous by her absence from Chandigarh for a long time due to her ill health. She, however, has become active again in the last couple of months.

Shah visits Chandigarh BJP president’s house

More from Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the house of UT BJP president, Arun Sood, on Saturday and expressed his condolenses on the demise of Sood’s mother, who passed away last week.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to controversy

5

Uddhav hits out at Koshyari over Mumbai remarks, CM Shinde says he disagrees with Guv

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Premium
Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement