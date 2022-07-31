Chandigarh to get 10 more government schools: Amit Shah

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated three government school buildings, laid the foundation stone of a multi-level parking near District Courts, Sector 43, dedicated five electric buses to Chandigarh and started the Poshak Laddu Yojna for pregnant women during his visit to the UT.

The Home Minister also attended a laser show at Sukhna Lake on the theme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga, during his day-long visit to Chandigarh. The Home Minister had earlier in the day kicked-off his visit by inaugurating a National Conference on Drug trafficking and National Security at Raj Bhavan.

The three school buildings thrown open by Shah were those of Government Model High School, Mauli Jagran, which he inaugurated in-person, besides virtually starting the school buildings of Government Model High School, Sector 12, and Government Model High School, Kishangarh. Officials said that these new buildings will be able to accommodate 5100 students in total and will be equipped with labs, classrooms, and play areas.

On Saturday, in his address to students who had thronged to hear him speak after the inaiguration at Mauli Jagran, Shah confirmed an earlier announcement made by Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit of 10 new government model school buildings coming up in Chandigarh in the near future. He added that the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 will make the students and the coming generations stronger.

UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, MP KIrron Kher, Adviser Dharam Pal, HS Nitin Yadav, DGP Praveer Ranjan were presented on the stage.

Addressing the students, the minister also recited a Sanskrit shlok, Karagre Vasate Lakshmi, Karamadhye Saraswati (Lakshmi rests at the tip of hand [i.e. palm], who we worship for wealth.

Saraswati is in the middle of the hand, who we worship for knowledge), reminding them of the importance of hands, through which we can achieve the tasks. He then went on to encourage the students to participate in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which he said will imbibe a feeling of nationalism among them.

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, later addressed the students and emphasised on the relevance and need of New Education Policy and its crucial role in promoting national consciousness among the students. “The focus of education should be on character building in addition to skill development,” he said.

Students, teachers called five hours before event

Hundreds of students were asked to report to the Government Model High School, Mauli Jagran, at least 5 hours before the start of the event on Saturday. Though adequate arrangements of drinking water was made for them, the students were not served with any refreshments in the time that they waited for the event to begin. As per officials, the students arrived at the school around 10.30 am, post which a number of final rehearsals were held.

A school teacher, requesting anonymity, claimed, “There was provision for refreshment for the students which was to be handed out after the completion of the function.” The function ended around 6.45 pm finally, with many students later stating that they were not given anything to eat in school.

Mauli Jagran marked closed, traffic restricted

In view of tight security arrangements put in place, thousands of shops in Mauli Jagran remained closed for at least six hours ahead of the visit of Amit Shah’s visit. The shops were allowed to open only after Shah had left the venue of Government Model High School, Mauli Jagran. People were also not allowed to come out on the streets facing the school where the program was scheduled during the Home Minister’s visit.

I am here to stay: MP Kirron Kher

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, in her address, said that now she is back in Chandigarh and she will not leave the city. Kher had been conspicuous by her absence from Chandigarh for a long time due to her ill health. She, however, has become active again in the last couple of months.

Shah visits Chandigarh BJP president’s house

Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the house of UT BJP president, Arun Sood, on Saturday and expressed his condolenses on the demise of Sood’s mother, who passed away last week.