Chandigarh to extend airport shuttle bus service to Panchkula

Beginning Monday, the Chandigarh Administration will now provide shuttle bus service from airport to Panchkula as well.

The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) has been operating shuttle bus service from ISBT, Sector 17, to Chandigarh Airport Mohali via ISBT, Sector 43, since March this year.

“Now on demand of the residents of Panchkula, this undertaking is going to extend the shuttle bus service up to Panchkula with effect from 29.08.2022,” said a UT statement.

The CTU has already set up a help desk along with online bus reservation management system (OBRMS) facility for long-route buses. By extending this shuttle service, the UT will provide economical commuting service from Panchkula to airport at a flat charge of Rs 100, it was said.