Chandigarh to experience shallow fog in coming days

The city will record a relief from the dense fog and witness shallow fog in the coming days. (Representational)

Friday was reported as the coldest day of the season in the region, with Chandigarh recording a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees celsius. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was recorded in the city was 17.6 degrees celsius. On Thursday, the minimum temperature was 5.1 degrees celsius.

The Weather department said that though cold waves remain active, city will see shallow fog in mornings and evenings, in the coming days. A clear sunshine in the coming days has also been forecasted. The city will record a relief from the dense fog and witness shallow fog in the coming days. The shallow fog is a low-lying fog that does not obstruct horizontal visibility at the level of 2 meters (6ft) or more above the surface of the Earth.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest city with 1.5 minimum temperature on Friday. The minimum temperature in Amritsar was 0.4 degree celsius, making it the coldest city in Punjab.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.