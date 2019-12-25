Chandigarh: To evade arrest, four robbers fire at policemen

No police person or resident of the village was injured. (File) No police person or resident of the village was injured. (File)

Trying to flee away, four accused involved in a gunpoint robbery fired at least five shots at two police officers near the Rampur Jangi area of Maddhawala village at noon on Tuesday.

No police person or resident of the village was injured.

According to a statement released by the police department, the Maddhawala police post had received a call around 2.30 pm that four persons robbed a scrap dealer at gunpoint. The in-charge of the station, Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajbir Singh rushed to the spot in a PCR.

The victim of the robbery, Purushottam Lal who owns a scrap dealing shop, alleged that four men looted Rs 20,000 from the victim at gunpoint and ran away in their car.

Spotting the car still in the vicinity, Rajendra chased the vehicle with PCR. It was when the accused turned from the main road towards Rampur Jangi area, their vehicle got stuck in a drain flowing along the road. The accused then started firing at the police in an attempt to run away.

S-I Rajendra Singh said, “Though we could not count and the shells have not been recovered yet, I estimate five-seven shots were fired in an attempt to hit us. Though the accused ran away, we have confiscated their car belonging to Punjab. One country-made pistol and gun have also been recovered in the car along with the money they had stolen.”

Upon receiving information, senior police officers, including Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Kamaldeep Goyal and Kalka Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramesh Gulia, reached the spot. Two FIRs were filed, one for the theft and the other for shooting.

