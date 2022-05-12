Chandigarh to demolish Janta Colony on May 15

The Chandigarh Administration now plans to reclaim 10 acres of land with the demolition drive at Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 15. The first drive – that of Colony Number 4 was held on May 1. The Chandigarh Administration stated that the land will be used in developing a shopping centre, dispensary, a primary school and a community centre. As many as four duty magistrates have been appointed for the operation, along with adequate police force, it was said. The deputy commissioner directed the engineering department to make arrangements to take possession of the land on the day of the demolition. He also shared that further action will be taken to remove other illegal encroachments in the city. The 10 acres has been divided into four zones.

A meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, so as to plan the demolition of illegal structures/ jhuggies at the colony. It was stated that the approval for the same was already given by UT Advisor Dharam Pal. There are about 1,500 illegal structures at the colony. The meeting was attended by all Sub-divisional Magistrates, assistant estate officer, Chandigarh Housing Board secretary, deputy superintendent of police (central), officers of the engineering wing of UT administration, municipal corporation, fire officer, tehsildar (colonies) and other officers.

“About 10 acres of government land has been encroached upon by the illegal constructions in this area. This land has already been earmarked for a dispensary, primary school, community center and shopping area. Public announcements for eviction/demolition have been made continuously at the site,” a statement by Chandigarh Administration stated. To carry out a smooth drive, the administration put up a notice about ten days ago.

Residents shift out belongings Residents stated that they were shifting to the Jampur Colony that falls in Mohali, where they have been to rent accommodation between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

The administration recently reclaimed 65 acres of land after the demolition of Colony Number 4. Apart from Janta Colony, a notice was also sent to Sanjay Colony at Industrial area.