Chandigarh: To check false FIRs, HC moots verification of cops’ duty location through their phones

CONCERNED OVER “very regular” instances of registration of false FIRs by the police, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a reply from police departments of two states — Punjab and Haryana — regarding a suggestion about compulsory disclosure of the mobile phone number by each police party member before going out on patrolling or investigation duty. The court had on December 11 suggested that such a disclosure can be made in the DDR or a separate register. While Haryana had on the same day itself cited a practical difficulty in implementation of such an order, Punjab is yet to make its stand clear. Most of the petitions before HC claiming registration of alleged false FIRs are in cases related to recovery of illicit drugs.

Justice Amol Rattan Singh has directed the ADGPs of Haryana and Punjab to respond to the court suggestion on December 19, the next date of hearing in a bunch of petitions where allegations have been made by the accused that the contents of FIRs registered against them are false.

The High Court, in its previous orders, had asked the police departments to respond as to why it should not be made absolutely mandatory for all police parties — whether on patrolling, on investigation or for any other purpose — to disclose their mobile numbers in the DDR “to determine as to whether the story given in the FIRs is actually authentic or not, with the mobile tower locations of those mobile phones to be verified wherever there is a doubt as to whether what is stated in the FIR is correct or not”.

Haryana ADGP, in response to the query on December 11, told the court that all officers from the rank of DGP down to SHOs of police stations or Inspectors posted in the CIA units have been provided with official mobile phones but as no such facility has been given to the persons below such ranks, there would be a practical difficulty in implementation of any such instructions. However, the court has noted that it is obvious that all police officials carry mobile phones these days.

“Hence, the (Haryana) ADGP shall also respond as to why, in such a situation, where it is common knowledge with everybody that almost every single constable also possesses his own mobile phone, the disclosure of purchase of a mobile phone be not made compulsory for police officials, with such police officials to thereafter record the number of the mobile phone that is being used, when he/she leaves the police station for official work,” reads an order passed by the court.

Observing that even if the police may not want it to be part of the DDR due to security concerns, the court has said there is no reason that a separate register cannot be maintained for the purpose.

The court, while explaining the reason for such a disclosure, said that in case of doubt regarding the FIRs and location of apprehension of any accused or recovery of contraband, “if a court considers it necessary, then the tower location of those police personnel, as had left the police station/police post/police premises, for any particular patrolling/ investigation, can be verified”.

