scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Chandigarh to auction 92 SCOs in new grain market in Sector 39

First preference would be given to the existing licensees of the Sector 26 mandi.

The issue of shifting of the present grain, fruit & vegetable market to Sector 39 has been pending for long. (Representational/File)

The UT Administrator has approved the auction of SCOs on a freehold basis at the second Grain, Fruit & Vegetable Market in Sector 39 under the Chandigarh Estate Rules.

The issue of shifting of the present grain, fruit & vegetable market to Sector 39 has been pending for long. Land measuring 75 acres was earmarked for the Sector 39 grain market.

With this approval, 92 SCO sites for fruits and vegetable market will be put to open auction as per terms and conditions of Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, by the Chandigarh State Agricultural Marketing Board.

First preference would be given to the existing licensees of the Sector 26 mandi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...
Hackers for hire: Meta takes down Indian firm’s phishing networkPremium
Hackers for hire: Meta takes down Indian firm’s phishing network
More from Chandigarh

After the allotment of shops in the new Sector 39 market, the de-notification of Sector 26 mandi will be done in a phased manner.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 09:13:05 am
Next Story

Will Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series does lasting damage to King Charles, Prince William? Royal watchers, polls weigh in

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close