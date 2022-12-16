Chandigarh to auction 92 SCOs in new grain market in Sector 39

The UT Administrator has approved the auction of SCOs on a freehold basis at the second Grain, Fruit & Vegetable Market in Sector 39 under the Chandigarh Estate Rules.

The issue of shifting of the present grain, fruit & vegetable market to Sector 39 has been pending for long. Land measuring 75 acres was earmarked for the Sector 39 grain market.

With this approval, 92 SCO sites for fruits and vegetable market will be put to open auction as per terms and conditions of Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, by the Chandigarh State Agricultural Marketing Board.

First preference would be given to the existing licensees of the Sector 26 mandi.

After the allotment of shops in the new Sector 39 market, the de-notification of Sector 26 mandi will be done in a phased manner.