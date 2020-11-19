Chandigarh to apply for Water Plus certification

Chief Engineer Shailender Anand said that the documentation has been done for water plus. (Representational Image)

Moving a step further, Chandigarh is all set to apply for SBM Water Plus certification this year. SBM Water Plus is the next level of certification beyond ODF ++ and is also a precondition for a city to compete for 7 star garbage free city rating so as to rank amongst top cleanest cities in Swacch Survekshan 2021.

A city or a ward can be declared as Water Plus provided all wastewater released from households, commercial establishments, drains, nallahs is treated to a satisfactory level (as per CPCB norms), before releasing the treated wastewater into the environment. Further, adequate capacity of wastewater and sewage treatment facilities is to be ensured. The infrastructure should be maintained properly and cost recovery is ensured through reuse / recycling of treated wastewater to ensure sustainability.

Chief Engineer Shailender Anand said that the documentation has been done for water plus. Also, on World Toilet Day, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will be launching ‘Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge 2020’ starting from November 19 onwards. It will be a challenge for Chandigarh.

The programme will end on August 15, 2021.

This programme will have special focus on training for sanitary workers on cleaning of sewers and septic tanks throughout urban local bodies of the country.

The World Toilet Day is a United Nations Observance day on November 19 that celebrates toilets and raises awareness of more than 400 crore people living without access to safely managed sanitation. It is about taking action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6 which is water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban is undertaking a Swachh Survekshan 2021 campaign to drive the message of safe sanitation throughout the month of November to commemorate the World Toilet Day.

SBM Toilets have been linked to Google Maps which lets users locate the nearest public toilet on Google Maps through mobile apps.

Chandigarh was accorded ODF status first on September 27, 2016. Subsequently, the city was certified ODF++ on September 19, 2019. ODF Certification is valid for a period of one year and re-certification is based upon third party assessment involving independent inspection for open defecation and toilets at minimum 45 locations over four zones of the city.

Vinod Vashisht, convener, CFORWO (City Forum of Residents Welfare Organizations), said that a city can be notified/ declared as SBM ODF++ city if, at any point of the day, not a single person is found defecating and/ or urinating in the open, all community and public toilets are functional and well- maintained and entire faecal sludge/septage and sewage is safely managed and treated, with no discharging and/or dumping of untreated faecal sludge/septage and sewage in drains, water bodies or open areas.

