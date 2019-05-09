Chandigarh: Tibetan women hold candlelight march

In order to bring global attention to human right violations in Tibet, over 80 elderly women marched from Dharamshala to Chandigarh on Wednesday. Organised by Tibetan Women Association (TWA), this peace march marks 24 years of the disappearance of Tibetan spiritual leader Panchen Lama – Gendun Choekyi Nyima, orchestrated by Chinese regime. Apart from this peace march, TWA organised four other peace marches involving women to make people aware of Chinese aggression in Tibet.

These peace marchers were supported not only by the local Tibetan students but also by the members of Ladakh Students Association and others hailing from Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur, who joined them for the candle light vigil. The march started from Sector 15 and concluded at Sector 17 Plaza. Marchers were carrying placards detailing the plight of Tibetans.

“The Panchen Lama was just 6-years-old, when Chinese authorities abducted him and his family in 1995. Lama’s disappearance has resulted in an international outcry involving world leaders and even the UN has condemned this act. Over last two decades, China is continuously refusing to divulge the whereabouts of Lama,” said Kalsang Youdon, Vice President, Central TWA.