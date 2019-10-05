Chandigarh: Three stores penalised for charging for carry bags

The Chandigarh Consumer Forum directed three different convenience stores of Twenty Four seven in the city, to refund the amount charged from three different customers for paper carry bag, with Rs 1,500 to each of the complainants.

Sarita Kumari Dawar of Chandigarh stated that she purchased certain eatable articles from the Twenty Four seven store of Sector 21, Chandigarh on April 21. Another resident, Bharat Dawar, purchased articles from Sector 38 store of Twenty Four seven, while Inderjit Singh stated that he purchased articles from the Sector 35 store.

All of them in their complaints alleged that Rs 10 was charged from them for a paper bag to carry the articles. The complainant resisted the charging for paper bag, but to no avail, following which they filed a formal complaint at the forum.

Twenty Four seven in reply submitted that before the billing of carry bag, at the sale point, every customer/consumer is duly informed of the attendant charges and the customer always have the option of not buying the carry bag and are free to bring their own carry bags for carrying the items purchased, thus there is no deficiency in service or unfair trade practice on its part.

The forum ordered the Twenty Four seven to refund Rs 10 to Sarita Kumari Dawar and Bharat Dawar, and Rs 6 to Inderjit Singh, for wrongly charging for the paper bag, and to pay Rs 1,000 each to the complainants as compensation, and also to pay Rs 500 to each of them as litigation expenses.

The store was also directed to deposit 30000 in the Consumer Legal Aid Account.