Chandigarh: Three sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping 16-year-old girl in 2017

THE ADDITIONAL District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh sentenced 20-year imprisonment to three persons for gang raping a 16-year-old girl in 2017. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.55 lakh on each convict.

The convicts, Kamal, Suresh and Shankar, have been held guilty under sections 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 376 D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Poonam R Joshi.

As per the Prosecution, the case dates back to October 29, 2017, when the complaint was made to police by father of victim stating that his daughter who had gone to her college, did not return home and he suspected that she was kidnapped by accused Kamal. The police thus initiated investigation and registered a case of kidnapping.

Later, the victim was recovered by police on November 8, 2017, and her statement was recorded. She informed that she was sexually assaulted by the three accused at Kamal’s residence of Kamal. The police thus added the section of rape, gang rape, and the POCSO Act in the FIR.

During trial, the defence counsel argued that the victim’s father has falsely implicated the accused in the matter, and that the victim was not a minor. The counsel said that the other two accused had no role in the matter.

The court, however, after hearing the arguments, held the accused guilty, and sentenced them to 20 years in prison.

