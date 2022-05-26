scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Chandigarh: Three promise man to double investments, dupe him of 42 lakh

Police said that a case of forgery, cheating was registered on the complaint of Saroj Kumar Tripathy.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 26, 2022 5:38:56 am
A case was registered at Sector 3 police station. (Representational)

Three men were arrested for cheating Rs 42.32 lakh from a resident of Odisha by luring him to invest in a few companies with a promise of doubling the amount in 66 days. A team of Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC) headed by Inspector Hariom Sharma arrested them Tuesday night.

They are identified as Manjesh Pal, Hemant Kumar of Kurushetra and Narinder Sarwa of Hissar and were remanded in two days of police custody. Police said that a case of forgery, cheating was registered on the complaint of Saroj Kumar Tripathy.

Tripathy reported that he had received calls from different numbers and callers told him that they are based in Sector 9, Chandigarh before promising to double his investments in 66 days. The complainant transferred a total amount of Rs 42.32 lakh in multiple transactions between August 2020 and February 2021 but neither were his investments doubled nor did he get back his money.



Police said that during the course of investigation, it was found that the alleged bank account in which the fraud amounts were transferred was connected to a firm named ‘Riddhi 4X’ and proprietor named Manjesh Kumar’. The mobile numbers used for making the calls to Tripathy were found in the name of Narender Sarwa. A case was registered at Sector 3 police station.

