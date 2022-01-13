Chandigarh: Three motor vehicles stolen

Three separate cases of vehicle theft were reported in the city on Wednesday. Bhupal Singh Rawat of Sector 39A reported his Activa scooter was stolen from near Sabzi Mandi, Sector 40 on January 8.

Anshul Yadav reported that his Pulsar motorcycle was stolen from near his residence.

Ramesh Chand of Sector 20C also reported that his Honda city car was stolen from near his residence on the night of January 10/11.

In all cases, suspects are unknown. The police have registered cases at respective police stations and initiated investigations.